Getty Image

As recently as this month, Kevin Durant tried to insist that he’s not the type of player who goes out there and takes 23 shots a game. If that rang hollow to you, then you’re not alone. It’s a nice sentiment, though, the idea that he’s heavily inclined toward team basketball and sharing the wealth with his more-than-capable teammates.

That’s the ethos behind these Warriors, a willingness to sacrifice individual accolades for the chance at multiple championships. But sometimes, a transcendent scorer like Durant just can’t help himself. Sometimes, the situation calls for precisely his brand of singular offensive brilliance.

With the Warriors already behind schedule as they labored through a six-game slog against the Clippers, they needed Durant to break out the heavy artillery to put away a team that nearly pushed them to the brink. Durant responded by putting up a 50-piece in Game 6 on Friday night at Staples Center to oust the Clippers, 129-110, and secure a date with destiny in the conference semifinals.