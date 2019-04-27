Kevin Durant Exploded For 50 Points As The Warriors Knocked Off The Clippers

As recently as this month, Kevin Durant tried to insist that he’s not the type of player who goes out there and takes 23 shots a game. If that rang hollow to you, then you’re not alone. It’s a nice sentiment, though, the idea that he’s heavily inclined toward team basketball and sharing the wealth with his more-than-capable teammates.

That’s the ethos behind these Warriors, a willingness to sacrifice individual accolades for the chance at multiple championships. But sometimes, a transcendent scorer like Durant just can’t help himself. Sometimes, the situation calls for precisely his brand of singular offensive brilliance.

With the Warriors already behind schedule as they labored through a six-game slog against the Clippers, they needed Durant to break out the heavy artillery to put away a team that nearly pushed them to the brink. Durant responded by putting up a 50-piece in Game 6 on Friday night at Staples Center to oust the Clippers, 129-110, and secure a date with destiny in the conference semifinals.

