Kevin Durant Wants ‘As Much Money As I Can’ Get In His Next Contract

Getty Image

Kevin Durant free agency talk may have calmed down a bit now that his teammates aren’t mentioning his pending departure from the Warriors on the floor. Still, the undercurrent that follows Durant through the NBA season is that he’s weighing his options at the end of his current deal, and many think his time in Oakland will soon come to a close.

That kind of talk is only reinforced when Durant talks publicly about his free agency, as he did on Monday when a podcast interview with Yahoo’s Chris B Haynes was released. In it, Durant said that his future plans involve, well, making a lot of money on the open market.