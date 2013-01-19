Kevin Durant Is Not Nice In Dropping 52; The Bulls Steal A Win With A Miracle

Kevin Durant was smoking, and then all of a sudden, he wasn’t. In the first nine minutes and change of the fourth quarter, the man who scored 52 points and had nine rebounds in Oklahoma City’s 117-114 OT win over Dallas was about as hot as the Cavs in cryotherapy, missing six straight field goal attempts, turning the ball over and committing an offensive foul. He made only two field goals in the fourth quarter, but got eight free throws (part of his perfect 21-of-21 from the line) and that showed why he is not just an all-time great scorer, but why this Thunder team is one to remember, too. They never strayed from their plan of feeding Durant because he’d carried them so far to begin with, and gave him the leash to create. The bet paid off with his aggressiveness and foul-drawing genius in a game where the Thunder only shot 41 percent. Even when O.J. Mayo tied the game in regulation with his triple with less than 10 seconds to go and Mike James put the Mavs up with less than a minute left in OT, the Thunder went to their tried-and-true star system like it was a pressure-free walkthrough, a move that paid off with KD’s Dirk-like stepback J to break a tie and win the game with 16 seconds to go. … Jrue Holiday is the absolute truth this season. His 33 points and 14 assists, both career highs, helped Philly storm back from 19 down to beat Ed Davis (18 points, 10 boards, six assists) and the Raptors, 108-101. For Holiday, the fun was just beginning by getting to overtime with his double-clutch runner over Amir Johnson, though, because he hit the Raptors with 12 straight points — all of the Sixers’ points in that period — to literally single-handedly take down Toronto. Thaddeus Young‘s 27 and 14 will be overlooked because of Holiday but he balled too, including a steal and slam to get within two with two minutes left in the fourth. … It’s not often a team goes on the road and gets 17 more free throw attempts than their host, but Charlotte won’t complain. The Bobcats beat the Magic, 106-100, to snap a five-game skid thanks to Kemba Walker‘s 25 points. Conversely, the Magic have now lost six straight to teams with losing records, which is never a trend you want to see. … In other games Brooklyn beat Atlanta, 94-89, with Reggie Evans getting 20 rebounds against the Hawks who were missing Al Horford. The Hawks are unraveling before our eyes by losing seven of their last 10. … Sacramento looked anemic in its 85-69 loss to Memphis, unable to translate its sets into points. DeMarcus Cousins‘s 22 points (he added 12 boards) were just four less than the rest of the Kings’ starting five combined. It’s bad when the Kings made the Grizzlies’ eight-man rotation look untouchable most the game after Z-Bo‘s back held him out. … Hit the jump to read about a crazy ending to Bulls-Celtics in Boston. …
In the bulls game, the double team was by Jimmy Butler and Joakim Noah (not Kirk Hinrich). Joakim Noah was in the jump ball.
Also, Bellini hit a 2 to win the game, not a 3. In his previous possession with 30 seconds left, he attempted a 3 which hit the top of the backboard.