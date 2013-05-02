Kevin Durant, J.R. Smith, Stephen Curry & The Top 25 Plays Of The NBA Playoffs So Far

05.02.13 5 years ago
We’re not even through the first round of the NBA Playoffs and we’ve already seen game-winners, fights, sweeps, comebacks, and yes, monster highlights. The most amazing thing about this list you’re about to see isn’t necessarily that all of the plays came within the past two weeks, but that LeBron James doesn’t make one single appearance. Everyone else has just been that good.

Here are the top 25 plays of the NBA Playoffs so far…

25. WILSON CHANDLER Goes Right Through Andrew Bogut
The Nuggets were wondering how they would replace Danilo Gallinari. Chandler answered that pretty quickly. This is the first of many Bogut appearances on this list — ironically, he might be involved in more plays on this list than anyone else.

24. TONY PARKER Makes A Shot Falling Down
The Lakers season went down the drain pretty quickly against San Antonio, and Parker got so bored going up against D-League players in the Lakers’ backcourt that he started taking shots from his ass.

23. NATE ROBINSON’s Running Jumper From Almost The Three-Point Line
This was the capper on an unreal 23-point run from Robinson during the best NBA game we’ve seen all season.

22. JaVALE McGEE Catches Andrew Bogut Sleeping
There’s that man Bogut again, getting a dose of angry McGee on his head. Don’t worry… he’d get him back.

21. J.R. SMITH Puts Jeff Green On A Poster
Before he started doing and saying stupid stuff, and before Boston woke up, Smith was unleashing his Sunday’s best on Jeff Green and the Celtics.

