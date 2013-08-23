Kevin Durant, Jay Williams, Swizz Beatz, Fabolous & More At Final Night Of The EBC At Rucker Park

The rain didn’t stopand others from donning the Hillsong NYC uniform for the EBC Rucker Park All-Star game, which was moved to Gauchos gym in the Bronx. The same night,andwere surprise guests at Rucker Park for the release of the Reebok Question Mid “#1 Draft Pick” today.

It wasn’t just the trickery of Williams (yes, this Jay Williams), or the offensive brilliance of Durant that had the crowd popping at Gauchos, it was also the appearance of Fabolous and Swizz Beatz for the Reebok Classic Breakout Camp Kids and the release of Reebok’s Question Mid #1 Draft Pick.

But first the All-Star game, which along with Durant, Lee and Williams, also featured Landry Fields, Scott Machado, Chris Smith and Kent Bazemore. Just watch all the highlights below because there are too many to list except to say that Bazemore was light’s out from long range with multiple lefty bombs from beyond the arc, and Durant was doing KD at Rucker Park things.

Keep reading to see pics of the kicks and the surprise appearance of Fabolous and Swizz Beatz…