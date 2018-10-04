Kevin Durant Has A Sonics Colorway Of The KD11 For The Warriors Preseason Game In Seattle

10.04.18 47 mins ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant spent one year in Seattle after being drafted second overall by the SuperSonics in the 2007 NBA Draft before the team up and left for Oklahoma City to become the Thunder.

While Durant didn’t spend much time in Seattle, over the years he’s voiced his affinity for the region and his belief the city should have an NBA team. With the Golden State Warriors headed to Seattle this weekend for a preseason game on Friday night against the Kings, Durant has once again spoken up about how Seattle is more than deserving of a franchise as the city seeks to bring the NBA back to Washington state.

For the game, it appears Durant will be rocking a special Sonics colorway of his Nike KD11, as he was seen at practice on Thursday in the green and yellow version of his latest signature sneaker.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTSEATTLE SUPERSONICS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 2 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP