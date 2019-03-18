Getty Image

For as much love as Klay Thompson gets for his abilities on the defensive side of the ball, you might be surprised to learn that the slightly less-famous member of The Splash Brothers has never made an All-Defensive Team during his first seven years in the NBA. Despite the Warriors regularly ranking in the top tier of NBA defenses during their current run of four straight NBA Finals appearances, and despite Thompson’s usual assignment against the opposing team’s best guard or wing, he hasn’t earned the accolades the rest of the team thinks he deserves.

“He doesn’t get enough respect for his defense,” Draymond Green told The Bay Area News Group last March. “But his defense is a key part of what we do.”

At shootaround ahead of the Warriors matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, Kevin Durant said that Thompsons “deserves” a spot on the All-Defensive Team this season, but if it doesn’t happen, he has a guess as to why.