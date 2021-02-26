One of the captains for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game will not play in the game itself. Kevin Durant, who has not played since Feb. 13 because of a hamstring injury, will sit out through the All-Star break in an attempt to nurse the injury and get back to 100 percent. The Brooklyn Nets announced this news on Friday afternoon.

Medical update on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/2NG9PExjJp — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 26, 2021

Durant has missed the last six games due to the ailment, and with there being no indication that this is anything major, it’d be understandable if Brooklyn tried to get him back as soon as possible. Still, it’s hard to fault the team for option for a better safe than sorry approach when it comes to the health of one of the best players in the league.

As for the All-Star Game, this causes a bit of housekeeping to occur. Durant’s place in the starting lineup will be filled by Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, while the open spot on the roster will end up going to Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers.

The league has officially announced Domantas Sabonis as Durant's replacement — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 26, 2021

BOSTON'S Jayson Tatum is now a starter in Kevin Durant's place, NBA says — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 26, 2021

A number of players in the East have really good cases for that final spot, but Sabonis, who has been magnificent for the fourth place Pacers this season, is a deserving selection. Now a two-time All-Star selection, Sabonis is averaging 21.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 36.5 minutes a night.