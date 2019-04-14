Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors rolled through the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first round series, picking up a 121-104 win at Oracle Arena. The Warriors are expected to make quick work of the Clippers, but Los Angeles is not a team that will go down easily, as they’ve scratched and clawed all season to get to where they are now.

That mentality is best epitomized by Patrick Beverley, their veteran guard who was put on earth to annoy other humans who play basketball. On Saturday, his job was to annoy Kevin Durant, and while Durant had 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting, Beverley still had some fun.

Things came to a head with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. It looked like Golden State had wrapped things up, but Beverley and Durant kept going at one another. Durant went up for a dunk and got fouled, but as he was coming down, Beverley flew through the air and grabbed his arm, leading to some jawing and double technicals.