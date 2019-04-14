Kevin Durant And Patrick Beverley Were Ejected After Getting Two Double Technicals In 19 Seconds

04.13.19 8 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors rolled through the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first round series, picking up a 121-104 win at Oracle Arena. The Warriors are expected to make quick work of the Clippers, but Los Angeles is not a team that will go down easily, as they’ve scratched and clawed all season to get to where they are now.

That mentality is best epitomized by Patrick Beverley, their veteran guard who was put on earth to annoy other humans who play basketball. On Saturday, his job was to annoy Kevin Durant, and while Durant had 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting, Beverley still had some fun.

Things came to a head with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. It looked like Golden State had wrapped things up, but Beverley and Durant kept going at one another. Durant went up for a dunk and got fouled, but as he was coming down, Beverley flew through the air and grabbed his arm, leading to some jawing and double technicals.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Los Angeles Clippers#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGS2019 NBA PlayoffsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTLos Angeles ClippersNBA PlayoffsPatrick Beverley
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP