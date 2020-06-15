Kevin Durant Is Now A Minority Owner Of The MLS’ Philadelphia Union

Kevin Durant’s basketball career has been on pause for a full year now as he rehabs an Achilles injury, and while he won’t be making any surprise returns to the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, he’s been plenty busy expanding his off-court business portfolio.

Durant has always had one eye looking to the future and ensuring himself financial stability long-term, launching Thirty-Five Ventures, which has business holdings, a media arm, and more. On Monday, his latest investment became official as Durant has added sports ownership to his portfolio, purchasing a 5 percent stake in the MLS’ Philadelphia Union ownership group, with an option to add an additional 5 percent in the “near future.”

That the announcement video puts his old number 35 on his jersey rather than his new number 7 is a bit funny, and also understandable given he hasn’t played a game in 7 yet so it’s not hard to forget he made that change when he moved to Brooklyn. Durant and the Union’s partnership also includes a pledge from the team to expand their community outreach efforts

“I’m excited to partner with the Philadelphia Union for years to come. My team and I connected instantly with the Union coaching staff and leadership, as well as the team’s story,” said Kevin Durant. “Off the pitch, I’m looking forward to working in the Chester and Philadelphia communities and making an impact in the same way that the KDCF has been able to in my hometown of Prince George’s County.” … The Union and Thirty Five Ventures have committed to developing programs in the Chester and Philadelphia areas with three main focuses. First, they will work to empower Chester’s youth to tackle social and racial injustice in their community and beyond via social justice programs and resources. Second, they will address needs related to COVID-19, with support for food banks and local small business recovery efforts. Finally, they will support youth sports programming and development in Chester and surrounding areas.

The MLS will return to action with the MLS Is Back Tournament in Orlando in July at the same site as the NBA’s return at Disney’s Wide World of Sports, so Durant will have an eye on his new team, the Union, while also cheering on his Nets as they fight for playoff position in the East.