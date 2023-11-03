For the second game in a row, the San Antonio Spurs were able to get the best of the Phoenix Suns. While the team needed a torrid fourth quarter comeback to narrowly squeak by Phoenix on Tuesday, the Spurs pummeled the Suns on Thursday, picking up an emphatic 132-121 win in which they led by as many as 27 points.

Thursday’s game was the best of Victor Wembanyama’s young career, as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft had a moster evening. Wembanyama was nothing short of brilliant, going for 38 points on 15-for-26 shooting with 10 rebounds, two blocks, two assists, and a steal. It’s easy to make the comparisons between himself — a tall, skinny dude who is able to take over a basketball game — and one particular Phoenix Suns superstar, but after the game, that superstar in question made clear that he believes comparisons between the two are not accurate.

“I don’t see anybody else in his game,” Kevin Durant said at the 31 second mark of the above video. “I know we both skinny, and I’m sure he said he watched me growing up, but he’s his own player. I’m sure he watched so many great players in the league and tried to emulate just about everybody — you can tell, in his enthusiasm for the game, you can tell that through the TV and playing against him. So, he’s his own player, person, he’s gonna create his own lane that’s much different than anybody who’s ever played. And you can try to compare, but he’s gonna carve out his own lane.”

Durant and Wembanyama were complimentary of one another after their first game, with Durant calling Wembanyama a “unique player” and Wembanyama saying there are elements of Durant’s game that he can take and apply to his own game.