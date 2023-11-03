Victor Wembanyama has impressed in his first two weeks as an NBA player, but a lot of the No. 1 overall pick’s highlights have come in flashes this season. On Thursday night in Phoenix, the Spurs second straight game against the Suns, the rookie sensation put together his best complete game performance, setting a new career-high with 38 points including a dominant stretch to close the game out in the fourth quarter.

After completing a massive comeback earlier this week to stun Phoenix, the Spurs were the ones that jumped out to a big lead early, thanks to a great first half from Devin Vassell and Wembanyama. The French star had 20 points in the first 24 minutes, as he put the full arsenal on display as the Suns were unable to figure out answers for the 7’4 big man.

Wembanyama’s abilities in transition and semi-transition particularly stuck out in this one, as he did a great job running the floor and creating mismatches the Spurs could leverage for easy buckets — or just flat out beating his man down the floor for hilariously easy dunks.

It was also enjoyable to watch the Spurs recognize in real time that a viable offense was just “throw it really high near the rim for Wemby,” as they just kinda threw it near the basket on a number of occasions in the first half and let him grab the ball and finish it over whoever Phoenix put on him.

However, Wembanyama also flashed his many skills beyond just being really tall and able to dunk/finish over people, going to work in the face-up game as well.

The Suns made a fourth quarter charge to erase the 20-plus point lead and tie things at 116-116, but from there the Spurs turned to their rookie star as Wembanyama completely took over. After drawing two fouls and making 3-of-4 free throws on back-to-back possessions, he posterized Drew Eubanks on what is becoming his patented move of “reaching from an impossible distance and throwing the ball in the basket.”

After that he got the ball 30 feet from the basket and drilled a pullup three off the dribble from the top of the key.

Then he caught the ball at the free throw line and immediately rose up for the dagger.

There were no answers for Wembanyama from Phoenix, which tried just about every tall, mobile player on the roster to slow him down in the fourth with little success. Kevin Durant, Eubanks, and Keita Bates-Diop all took their turn in the fourth quarter, but just nothing matters when he gets it going.

Wembanyama finished with 38 points on 15-of-26 shooting with 10 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks, including 10 points in the final five minutes of the game to put a good Suns team that had both Durant and Devin Booker away. After five games of flashes from the top pick, Thursday night saw him put it all together and show the league what terror awaits if it all clicks.