Despite not having Bradley Beal or Devin Booker due to injuries, the Phoenix Suns led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Fast forward to the final buzzer and everyone in the Footprint Center in Phoenix was left stunned, as San Antonio managed to storm back, take the lead for the first time all night with only 1.2 seconds remaining, and pick up a 115-114 win.

Despite San Antonio scratching and clawing all fourth quarter thanks in large part to Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama, and Devin Vassell, it looked like a Kevin Durant dunk with just over minute left to put the Suns up five was going to provide enough breathing room. Wembanyama scored on the ensuing possession, which the Suns followed up with a disjointed possession that ended in a good look from the corner that Yuta Watanabe missed.

And then, things got crazy. Vassell missed a three that Wembanyama cleaned up, and Phoenix wisely responded by inbounding the ball to Durant. He got trapped in the corner by Tre Jones and Johnson, the latter of whom ripped the ball out of his hands, got to the rim, and finished through contact by Josh Okogie.

WHAT A SEQUENCE AND THE SPURS (+230 ML) HOLD ON FOR THE WIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/y54AAowUz4 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 1, 2023

Durant was rather upset, as he clearly got scratched across his face but did not get a foul call. And on the final possession of the night, he missed a contested jumper that sealed a win for the upstart Spurs.

Johnson led the way for San Antonio with 27 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals, while Vassell had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Wembanyama likewise had 18 points, but pitched in eight rebounds, four blocks, and an assist.