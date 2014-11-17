Kevin Durant Repeatedly Tells Dwight Howard, “You’re A Pu**y”

Last night’s Thunder-Rockets game was ugly. Houston scored 24 points in the first quarter, and it was the only time either time exceeded 20 points in a quarter; Houston then scored only nine in the third session. The Rockets did, however, get the win when James Harden hit a huge step-back three-pointer with 1:19 remaining to give them a 68-65 advantage they never relinquished. The ugliness of the game mirrored the junk Kevin Durant was slinging towards Dwight Howard from the sidelines.

We stand by Anthony Morrow‘s assessment of the game because we turned it off at the half. Per Anthony Slater of the Oklahoman:

Anthony Morrow: "That was an ugly game. The ugliest basketball game I've been a part of offensively." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2014

Perhaps because the game was so difficult to behold, KD started a repetitive chirping in Howard’s direction to try and knock him off his game:

Lotta chirping between Thunder and Rockets right now. Kevin Durant repeatedly to Dwight Howard: "You're a pussy" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2014

It might have worked. Howard was just 4-of-14 from the field and 4-of-13 from the charity stripe for 12 points, nine rebounds, four turnovers and five fouls.

But it’s not like anyone else really stepped up. The Rockets shot 28.8 percent from the field and the Thunder 29.4. Unappealing game, tight result, and Durant unleashed some brutal treatment of his fellow all-star Dwight. Note, usually stars don’t verbally shred each other, so we’re not really sure why Durant went off on him, though we’ll be keeping an eye on their interactions when KD is back on the court for their Thursday, Jan. 15 battle in Houston on TNT.

Fair or foul on KD’s part?

