Kevin Durant Repeatedly Tells Dwight Howard, “You’re A Pu**y”

Last night’s Thunder-Rockets game was ugly. Houston scored 24 points in the first quarter, and it was the only time either time exceeded 20 points in a quarter; Houston then scored only nine in the third session. The Rockets did, however, get the win when James Harden hit a huge step-back three-pointer with 1:19 remaining to give them a 68-65 advantage they never relinquished. The ugliness of the game mirrored the junk Kevin Durant was slinging towards Dwight Howard from the sidelines.
We stand by Anthony Morrow‘s assessment of the game because we turned it off at the half. Per Anthony Slater of the Oklahoman:
Perhaps because the game was so difficult to behold, KD started a repetitive chirping in Howard’s direction to try and knock him off his game:
It might have worked. Howard was just 4-of-14 from the field and 4-of-13 from the charity stripe for 12 points, nine rebounds, four turnovers and five fouls.
But it’s not like anyone else really stepped up. The Rockets shot 28.8 percent from the field and the Thunder 29.4. Unappealing game, tight result, and Durant unleashed some brutal treatment of his fellow all-star Dwight. Note, usually stars don’t verbally shred each other, so we’re not really sure why Durant went off on him, though we’ll be keeping an eye on their interactions when KD is back on the court for their Thursday, Jan. 15 battle in Houston on TNT.
Fair or foul on KD’s part?
I think it had more to do with Dwight Howard abusing his 6 year old son than anything basketball related.
Tracy
Durant speaks the truth.
Both of em are pussy…..cause durant get his ass whipped by westbrook
Look, I’m as big a Thunder fan as you’re gonna find, but Kevin Durant has no right to call anyone a pussy. Nobody hates contact like KD, he has the same frame he came into the league with like he’s avoiding the weight room like The Plague. He gets backed down so easily in the post, and he’s never backed anyone down in the post, ESPECIALLY little guys like Tony Allen and Chris Paul. Nope, instead he relies in that “Super-Star” treatment to get foul shots, and when that dissipates come playoff time, its long jumper-city. The fact that KD is a seven footer but posts up on the three point line, and doesn’t wanna bang with other bigs like Dwight Howard, kinda makes him a pussy in my eyes. Dwight might be unlikeable and overrated, but I’d put my money on him 10 out of 10 times if him and KD fought. Most people would.
coming from a guy who back out from team usa. yeah right