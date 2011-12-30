Kevin Durant Rips the Heart out of the Mavs; Kobe Bryant Demoralizes the Knicks

As long as the door’s open a crack, Kevin Durant can – and will – sneak attack you and steal a game. Last night in Oklahoma City, KD did just that. A back-and-forth game between the Thunder and the Mavs came down to a final two minutes dominated by big shots. With the Mavs down one, Vince Carter drilled a three from the top of the key off a Dirk decoy play with just 1.4 seconds to go. After a timeout, the Thunder inbounded to Durant, and despite everyone in the gym knowing he was taking the shot, the Mavs inexplicably A) let KD catch the inbounds pass cleanly and B) gave him some daylight to get off a shot. Buckets. Thunder win … Seriously, you let anyone take that shot other than Durant, right? Even a Russell Westbrook clean look is preferable … By the way, have you seen Russ’ MJ-powered skates?? … How’s this for efficiency? KD got 30, going 10-15 from the floor … We know there’s no substitute for NBA games and practices for players to get in game shape, but dudes who showed up to camp completely out of shape? No excuse. On last night’s TNT broadcast, Mike Fratello said that on the Mavs’ off day on Wednesday, the team made Lamar Odom come in for two hours of conditioning work. Then he had to come back early before the team’s shootaround on gameday yesterday for more … Interesting observation from Steve Kerr last night: The Thunder use a bunch of the same exact plays for James Harden the Spurs have used for years for Manu Ginobili … Twitter was abuzz yesterday about how Deron Williams and Dwight Howard had dinner in Orlando on Wednesday night. You can imagine what was discussed, but once the Nets/Magic game started, Dwight was in seek-and-destroy mode. The Magic stomped the Nets, 94-78, and DH went for a 16-point, 24-board, 3-block, 3-steal, 3-assist night. It was the 49th 20-rebound game of Howard’s career … In the first two minutes of the game, Howard sent a Memo Okur shot out to halfcourt and nearly 10 rows up the stands … Basketball cannot be fun for Deron Williams right now. He’s the only real offensive weapon on a bad team and is facing constant double-teams and it shows. Last night he had 10 points, on 2-10 shooting. It’s amazing that he came up with seven assists with the players he has around him. D-will’s on an island and the only guy he has to help him is Marshon Brooks (17 points) … We’re getting close to permanent-vacation time for Tim Duncan. The Hall of Fame-lock got benched last night in Houston as his Spurs got blasted 105-85. Duncan was a miserable 1-8 from the floor and finished with four points … Kyle Lowry was a monster for Houston, just missing a triple-double with 16 points, nine boards and eight assists … Click for more: Kobe demoralizes the Knicks, Tyreke Evans and Derrick Rose battle in Sacramento
I might not be wrong saying the knicks might struggle to make the playoffs. They are just HORRIBLE on defense. Chandler is already showing signs of losing it because he’s the ONLY guy who even cares about defense. There might be a team this season who manages to put up 80% fg on the knicks.
Kobe, when he is playing like he did tonight, is a great player. He’s not selfish Kobe, he’s doing what he’s gotta do to win Kobe. Teammate Kobe is 10000x better than Selfish Asshole Kobe!
I’m really feeling sorry for Perkins, that guy CAN NOT get any sort of break from the refs. I don’t even like the guy, but it’s just unfair what the refs do to him. Dirk was losing it a little bit for a while, but he made the right play and tagged Vince for a shot he can make in his sleep. Of course, Durant is a fucking killer, damn that was an amazing shot. Westbrook also proved why he’s better than Rondo when the guy completely took over the game near the end there.
I want to punch Lamar Odom in the fucking face. That stupid cock sucker is fucking killing my fantasy team with his silly bullshit. He has to be the only emo teen playing in the league right now. I know it's probably really exhausting climbing that monstrous mountain he's gotta climb every fucking night when he sleeps in his own bed, but god damn…making like 4 shots out of 35 or something to start the season? Seriously? Not even adding anything like rebounds or assists to at least offset it either, holy christ.
with Chandler on board, Amar’e and ‘Melo might even be more lax on D. they probably think he’ll be the garbage man picking up all the rebounds, and tonight you can clearly see what happens – 2 rebounds for Amar’e.
they probably going to lose to an athletic Kings team next. they need a new PG. Bibby is trash, I don’t know if you can wait for Davis. I hope to god somehow, someway, they can pull a miracle trade with Phoenix for Steve Nash.
oh if you talking about Lamar Odom being a little bitch and killing your fantasy team, try having Deron Williams… I can’t even drop him.
@Control
While Perkins was on the Celtics he got away with tons of fouls vs my Bulls in the 08’s playoffs. So i have no sympathy for that overrated bastard.
Just watched Shaq get a tree dropped on him, that shyt was hilarious!
Bulls vs Kings
Kings shot 34fts. While last years MvP (DRose) was only able to get 6ft attempts while nearly fouling out himself (5 fouls) with a ton of tick tac calls against him. I have never seen a star player be disrespected as much as DRose. But we (Chicago and their fans) are used to it by now.
Lakers vs Knicks
I agree with control. That version of Kobe last night was the best player in the NBA version and a top 10 all-time player. But unfortunately that is not the Kobe we see often.
Dwight Howards blk on Okur = filthy!
NYK
At least Deron is having it harsh because NJ doesn’t really have anyone else on their team and he is playing 5on1. Lamar is sucking because he decided to grow a vagina in response to his wife growing a fucking cock. Williams will be traded and blow up, you’ll be cool. Lamar will probably have that pussy stank on him for a LONG time :(
@NYK
you mention how terrible Amare, Melo and the other knicks have been on defense. Then you “wish to God” that they trade for Steve Nash?
Steve Nash won’t help the Knicks because thats not really their problem. Their problem is defense and their star players don’t mix well.
Tyson Chandler can’t shoot mid-range jumpers so he has to be around the basket on offense (which also helps with his offensive rebounding).
Carmelo is their best post up player. So he needs to spend a chunk of his time on the low block.
Which then pushes Amare away from the baseline/low block post ups and keeps him 18ft away from the rim. Sure Amare can shoot, but with your PF so far away from the rim, how’s he supposed to rebound?
Bottom line, D’Antoni an idiot. He’s not a great offensive coach, all he does is let players free lance and jack up ill-advised shots. If he was a great offensive coach he’d be able to easily fix this offense and stop having people whining able bringing in a PG.
Funny thing about NY…Amare might be the best and most willing passer on the team. That is straight pathetic. Fuck NY. Is Landrey Fields a serious nba player? Every play I seen him involved in, he just looked like shit. Almost like, I don’t know, a taller and stupider looking version of Chris Brown maybe.
Steve Nash can’t go to the knicks. No way can my fave player end up on my most hated team, that would be a disgusting shamtravisty!
so, how bout my lakers defense? mike brown finally warming up to any of you.
Oh god that was one ugly performance by the Knicks last night.
Melo needs to have the ball on the block and not bring the ball up from the back court and set up plays. It’s already expected that the Knicks will suck on defense but their offense vs the Lakers was just atrocious. When everyone starts throwing bricks, D’Antoni should have a plan B, which last night was pass the ball to Novak and hope he shoots it from 3. They can’t even fast break or score on transition cause their front line is either busy complaining to the refs or just too lazy to care.
Disappointed@No beiber hate yet
If things work out how i predicted kobe has a good chance of being MVP this season. Its really the only chance the lakers have at winning a title this year.
and did en fuego just admit in his last comment on yesterday’s smack that he’s been the imposter?
the bulls and jazz were throwing up bricks too against the Lakers. don’t just pin the horrible play on the knicks. some credit should be given to the Lakers players and their effectiveness on the defensive end of the floor.
one thing i like, no LOVE is that when melo played poorly the focus was him and his mvp chances, when he has a good game the talk is the knicks’ defense . just completely flip floppy. and the person knows who i am talking about. 27 points, 2 threes, a block and over 50% shooting from the floor. and no mention of melo’s play, just the defense. seems like someone is just picking and aiming on what to rub in other people’s faces. very interesting move, but the guy is basically showing all his cards, if that person is gonna talk make convo about melo’s play when it’s atrocious, at least have good balance and talk about it when it’s good. that just shows complete haterness when you pick and choose WHEN to talk about something.
just saying……..
my last post needs A LOT of clarity. here goes. i’m sorry i make so many typos. i just get really lazy,
revised:
one thing i like, no, one thing i LOVE, is that when melo had played poorly (against the warriors) the focus was him and his mvp chances. when melo played well (against the celtics and tonight against the lakers), then the talk isnt about his individual game, it shifts to the knicks’ defense. it’s just completely flip floppy.
and the person knows who i am talking about. melo’s line: 27 points, 2 threes, a block and over 50% shooting from the floor. and no mention of melo’s play, just the talk of his team’s defense.
seems like someone is just picking and aiming on what to rub in other people’s faces. very interesting move, but the guy is basically showing all his cards (as a trouble maker), if that person is gonna make convo about melo’s play when it’s atrocious, at least have good balance and talk about it when it’s good. when you don’t, that just shows complete haterness. when you pick and choose WHEN to talk about something, you expose yourself and you make it painfully obvious that you are essentially ignoring his good, respectable play.
i think it’s fair to say that mel played like the 2nd best player on the floor, but of course no mention from that guy who loves to rub things in people’s faces, but one thing is for sure, he is waiting for a bad game by mel each and everytime he takes the court. tonite, mel has a good game and his mouth IS CLOSED ON THAT SUBJECT.
just saying……..
Lakers defense looked improved from previous games. I watched them execute a few half court traps but i think Melo burned them with a 3 on one go around. wonder where bynum is, would you be surprised if he was training in some UFC gym somewhere waiting to lay some guy out in his 1st game back? Id be mad if this suspension turns him into a weeny.
Lol@no ones reading the revised version after the first 4 words
…larry hughes looks like he’s found his way back to the nba folks…….
so apparently bynum is a cancer? is he really? that’s the first i’ve heard of it and it was during the announcing of the lakers game tonite.
i mean he did come straight out of high school so he may still be immature.
a man with a highschool kid mentality and millions of dollars can be a bad combo. i hav to look into this further…..
thumbs up to bruce on his resolution ….
also, does anyone know if michael jordan's fiance has a nice body? i heard she is a model, but all i've seen is her face. she is cuban.
@ panchitooo
if kobe keeps scoring the way he is, he may thrust himself back into the mvp discussion, and AT HIS AGE, that is truly a feat…but he is of jordan’s nature (not saying he is jordan) so it doesn’t come as a surprise that he can produce the way he can at this stage in his career and with as many years as he’s been doing it.
Ofom has got to back off reality tv and stay in shape instead. Toouvh hollywood. And I fucken apologize and got carried away with singing praises for the Knicks’ win on opening night. They are just plain disgusting.
@ Dime – easy as it is to rip the Knicks heart, focus should be flipped over to the Lakers d. It was suffocating. We had Gasol, McRoberts and even Kobe throwin shots back. I didn’t agree with Brown bringin Artest off the bench, but by giving the dude more responsibility, clicked something in his mind: dude has been ballin on that 2nd unit. Blake’s finally hittn 3s one year late n Barnes is still a pest.
Lakers came down in the 3rd quarter n threw the ball into Gasol 7 staight trips, with Kobe on the floor. Kobe needs to play like this for 55 games cuz the teammates are unselfish; they’ll keep that rock movin. I’ll give him the leeway to go gunnin in 11 games if he hittin off the dribble like dude ws last night. As for Pau….where was this in the playoffs? Not forgiven yet.
In conclusion, Bynum gets back…bench gets stronger, d gets even better.
Lakers, baby!
“The reports of our death are greatly exaggerated”
-Mark Twain
I think Tyson Chandler isnt as effective without a passing PG. He gets into the game more when someone is there to feed him a couple alleys. He gets hyped then plays better D.
To appease panchitooo, I’m posting what I just posted in yesterday’s SMACK…
@everyone
Re: beibers #102 comment: “i never attack people first, never, i only attack when my opinion is called dumb, or when someone is making fun of one of my teams when it is unwarranted.”
Let’s go back to Dec 23rd, 2011. He brought up the crazy notion of Melo finally deciding to work hard on defense. i disagreed, and compared that to Reggie Evans deciding to work on his jumpshot. Then out of nowhere, he hit me with this gem…
“December 23rd, 2011 at 11:20 am
beiber newz says: and offense is very different from defense, defense s a mindstate and hard work. so ur reggie evan example IS DUMB TO SAY THE LEAST.”
[dimemag.com]
Normally I don’t repost old posts, but beib, you rubbed me the wrong way when you called my comment dumb. If you disagree, that’s fine, but calling it dumb?? To that, I respond with a nice, clear, annunciated “Who is this fuckin punk?” Then a few days later(yesterday), you claim you attack people ONLY after they call your comments dumb. GTFOH. You say one thing, but do the other. You’ve been spending the last few days backpeddling from some older comments…. there’s no backpeddling from this now. Someone who claims to do something, but who’s action are directly opposite from their claims, <- that's a hypocrite. Remember that word?? That's the word you used to criticize MJ when he backed his cause as a player 11 years ago, then changed his tone this past offseason as an owner. The only difference is, his perspective changed in those 11 years. What has changed in your life over the PAST WEEK to have you actions contradict your words? If you were so damning when you called MJ a hypocrite, why are you clear of the same label?
And for the record, I'm not calling you a hypocrite (like you saying you didn't call Melo "THE" mvp, but "A" mvp). I'm just pointing out the striking similarities between your actions and what a hypocrite is.
I’m so tired of this Tyson Chandler talk. He is a guy you bring in when you are trying to improve your rebounding and defending the paint. He is not a critical part of your foundation. Guy couldn’t score in a whore house. The Knicks went cheap on the best position in the league, as a result they will struggle on offense all yeÃ r.
Spurs got rocked by the rockets.
I guess the rookies on that team now know they ain’t goin’ 66-0. good for them.
That Dwight Howard block was a serious goaltend. Can’t believe the refs let that one go.
27 comments and 10 of them belong to vagina newz.
Son, your bullshit-blog percentage is down, you’re usually hovering around 50% of the total posts (yet the added value is only around 1%)
…and league pass is free until January 8th, at least on my uverse. check it out if you already haven’t.
I’m looking forward to Bulls/Clippers tonight – D-Rose vs. that dude who runs point for the clippers
I’m a huge Mavs fan. I hated when Tyson Chandler signed there for last year, because of his Hornets days.
But then he went and won a championship. I couldn’t not like him during that run.
…after which he left the team for millions of dollars and a glamorous spot amongst some glamorous dudes (pause).
I’ve watched him for years, even when he was with the Bulls, and I think he’s way overrated.
Bulls: he had no point guard, so he was a good defender on a bad team.
Hornets: he had a great point guard, so he was a borderline all-star.
Bobcats: his point guard wasn’t all-NBA, so he was forgotten again.
Mavs: he had an all time great PG, making him look serviceable.
Knicks: Toney Douglas. Nuff said.
As a Mavs fan, I’m glad that he wasn’t overpaid just to “be tough” and “play strong D”. He didn’t even grab 10 boards a game! And people talk like he’s an elite rebounder! He blocked 1.1 shots a game last year, which was the fewest IN HIS CAREER. WHY would the Mavs pay him a bunch of dough for that?!
@Chicagorilla – I’m glad that you mentioned offensive spacing. I was JUST thinking about how Dirk Nowitzki has been underrated by certain people. Last year, during KG/DN debates, I kept saying that Dirk is just as valuable on offense as KG is on defense. Dirk spaces the floor by being able to knock down shots, therefore not clogging the lanes for his centers or slashing guards.
Glad to read that you’ve seen the light! Lol
@Buckets I agree, video games have ruined the idea of synergy. Everyone thinks you can just plug and play players. Chandler brought toughness to the Mavs. The Mavs also had desperation and a couple other guys who knew they needed to step up on the defensive end. Even though Tough Juice was injured he contributed to the culture of the team. J. Kidd & Stevenson being wing defenders. Terry and Barea being pesky, Dirk developing that German hitman who-throws-a-shoe? scowl, and then you had Tyson AND Haywood holding down the middle.
Just by adding Tyson to the Knicks, you’d think he makes the Knicks better defensively, but they don’t have a defensive culture. Amare & Melo aren’t/can’t pull someone aside and say you need to D your man up better. That isn’t who they are so how can they berate a teammate for a lazy effort?
Conventional wisdom says pair Amare with a defensive big so that Amare can play his “natural” position. However, what if the key is to pair Amare with a competent 4/5 on offense and let the two of them be some trash on defense. Hell, playing a zone is in vogue now.
Move Amare to the 5 and pursue David West instead. West can get a rebound if need be and he spaces the floor on offense for Melo. Then whatever big comes off the bench will be your garbage, I-have-6-fouls-to-give, so-glad-I’m-almost-seven-feet-tall big man.
@Buckets
I agree 100%, you hit it on the head.
@Dag
nice try lol. but you know my stance on that KG/Dirk convo.
Bulls playing the Clippers is going to be ugly. I don’t think the Bulls stand a chance really. The Clippers are strongest where the Bulls are the weakest (front court). Rip and Rose will be slightly better than CP3 and Billups, but Blake is going to have shytfest 2011 all over Boozer and De Jordan won’t allow Noah to get a bucket in the paint. Plus this is the 2nd back to back of the short season already for the Bulls.
Speaking of which, am i the only one who’s furious with David Sterns schedule? by tomorrow the Bulls will have played 4 straight road games to start the season. ALL THE WAY ON THE WEST COAST. For the team who had the best record in the NBA you’d think they’d get a little more respect. But instead Stern is using them to help sell tickets for Sac and GState.
I have a great fear that Derrick Rose is going to break down physically this year. Not only Rose either, I think Kobe, CP3, Melo, Wade, Durant and/or Westbrook will go down with a season ending injury.
Playing all these games so bunched together is by far the dumbest shyt i’ve ever seen from Stern. He clearly doesn’t care about the players, they are like animals on a farm that make money for him.
side note:
@KDizz
Did you see Kobe’s fingers when he was sitting on the bench and they zoomed in? His fingers were severely swollen and his pinky was disfigured. Im sure it swollen up more when he came out the game, but why would anyone insist on playing with a hand like that.
Biggest thing I think a lot of you have ommited is that in this league you have to have strong PG play…NYK biggest mistake was letting Billups go…MIA needs a PG as well although their talent level is exremely high with their big 3.
I thought I read a question asking would “Lob City” have chemistry problems like MIA did there first year I said no…you got TWO extrmemly good PG’s…CP3 the flashy dynamic one and “Buckets” the savvy vet who been there done that and seen it all…You have to have a PG with a set of balls to handle the egos…A lot of you hate on Rondo but take him off the Celtic team they don’t win the ship’ that year.
Even during the Bulls run you had good PG play BJ Armstrong and Steve Kerr…that is the most vital of positions in my opinion (ex-PG) on the team…hopefully for NY when Boom-Diddy gets healthy they are not too far out of the race to make a run.
There are only a few “true” pg’s in the league CP3, Nash, Rondo, D-Will and a few others…your PG can’t think score first and should NEVER have to be your leading scorer unless he is just on a bad team D-Will and CP3 last year…your PG should be option 3-4…he is “supposed” to be the coach on the floor and if he sucks: Chalmers, you resort to your best offensive weapon being your primary ballhandler which moves other players from there comfort zones on the court…so when Melo takes over tht duty he is looking for “his” shot; Kobe, D-Wade, LBJ all the same.
You have a LOT of score first PG’s: Westbrook(why they will struggle in OKC for a ship’) Jennings, Evans and a LOT of others who are great players but not pass first PG’s “I” think you need in the league
first of all, jay…that was still me attacking 2nd….what you did in your comments was use a crewed way of saying i was insane. when i mentioned melo working on his d, by u comparing that to reggie evans transforming his game, you effectively used that example to shit on mine. so of course someone should take offense to that. if you look at it from that angle like i did, you attacked MY OPINION FIRST.
what you failed to mention was the response i had to you which was:
“@ jay, you can NOT compare offense to defense, that is the only reason i said it was dumb, sorry for using the word, but i wasnt calling U dumb. so i want to be clear on that.”
imagine if you had said something for example: i like vanilla icecream.
harmless right?
what if i responded to that by saying: how could you like vanilla icecream , “THAT IS LIKE” enjoying hot sexy with an ugly girl.
sorta to the extreme i know, but even though you did not use any negative words, by using a bad COMPARISON like you did to me with the reggie evans comparison to the melo defense, you effectively ATTACKED my opinion FIRST.
i wish you had pointed out that i wasn’t calling YOU dumb, but you are trying to spin a story your way.
damn, can i get the heat off me for one day?
@Chi – lol you know I had to go there
The Knicks played awfull Last night It seems like when Little kids played against Seniors,,,It is contagious most of them missed easy shots and even Melo missed sooo bad..I hope that Baron can help These poor Knicks.
@ k dizzle……i’m sitting here shaking my head…not at you, just the world.
when i was the one saying the lakers wuld be fine and have a good season, i was called insane, and everyone doomed their season (kobe’s OLD).
they made fun of their offseason signings (how are mcbob and troy murphy going to help at all).
they made fun of the coach (how can he lead this team, he is semi retarded)
and i felt like i was on an island…
glad to see the lakers have the pride to fight and scrap and have a good season.
as of now, the way they are playing, they looked poised to make some noise again for another season. after the jazz game, kobe mentioned that they should have won all 3 games..and i think even for the haters, you have to agree, that bulls game was clearly stolen from them (no offense to the bulls, from their end they earned it by not giving up and i respect that).
but please, for the haters, please admit that mcbob has been playing pretty effectively. troy murphy has been a very reliable rebounder and off the bench as well.
k dizzle, i sooooo agree with you aon the ron artest thing. something definitely has clicked and it was a smart fucking move to have him lead that bench. has he had a bad game yet?
@ fNf
haha at your mention of: video games have ruined the idea of synergy. Everyone thinks you can just plug and play players.
that is true, but only when talking between fans/friends/people
but to be fair man, i seriously doubt you can make that claim against nba GMs, the guys ACTUALLY putting the real teams together. they have their own beliefs and reason for putting the personnel they do together. and i seriously doubt it’s because of 2K.
@ chcicagorilla (or anyone else who wants to observe)
LOOK AT HOW DISGUSTING KOBE’S FINGER LOOKS
he is spinning a basketball, but look at his index finger…
[i.dailymail.co.uk]
IS THAT THE FINGER THAT IS FUCKED UP?
Whatever beib. If you consider THAT analogy as me attacking your comment, then I don’t know what to tell you. “Your idea is stupid”, is attacking (which is what you did). I simply disagreed and drew parallel lines to something else. And as many of the regulars have already expressed it seems like when someone disagrees with you, you get offended. Again, I did not attack you… I simply disagreed. There’s a difference.
“i wish you had pointed out that i wasn’t calling YOU dumb,”, but you are trying to spin a story your way”
– I never said you called ME dumb. I was very clear in my post that you called MY COMMENT dumb. Read it again. Repeatedly I wrote “my comment”, not ME. I’m not trying to “spin anything”, I posted what happened because you claimed you don’t attack anyone first.
And you think the Melo/Evans thing was a bad comparison?? It’s not. Wanna know why? Evans has no interest in hitting jumpshots… just like Melo has zero interest in playing defense. Melo waking up one day saying he’ll start playing defense is like Evans dedicating himself to jumpshots. Sorry if you don’t see any similarities in those scenarios. That one may have flew over your head.
2 days ago: ‘NORRIS COLE RIPS OUT BOSTON’S HEARTS’
today: ‘KEVIN DURANT RIPS THE HEART OUT OF THE MAVS’
u can do better, Dime!
@beiber newz
spinning the ball like a boss!
and after re reading your last few lines JAY (from an old smack that i didn’t know you reposted your comment to me again) which were: “(like you saying you didn’t call Melo “THE” mvp, but “A” mvp)”.
it IS BLOWING MY MIND that i am catching heat for saying melo can “play like an mvp”
the only reason i am catching heat is because BEIBER NEWZ said it. if someone you guys are more comfortable liking said that, you would understand the words used.
rose was the mvp, but didn’t dwight howard finish a close second? (or whomever you think finished behind dwight) dwight didn’t play like an mvp because rose won it? that logic is blowing my mind.
think about this, there are voters who vote for the mvp. not everyone voted for rose. someone probably voted for durant. that man who voted for durant BELIEVES DURANT “PLAYED LIKE AN MVP” even though durant did NOT ge tthe award HE STILL PERFORMED like an mvp.
that is the only case i was making for melo’s game. not once did i make a declaration he will get the award. not once did i predict it wuld be his. what i DID predict, was that he would elevate his game and play on an mvp level.
since my name is beiber newz, you guys don’t want to see eye to eye with me. it’s kinda weird, but think about how i see it from my end. you can’t sit there and criticize me for say “an mvp”. it is accurate to say. please, if my name is the reason why i am hated, reevaluate how you approach people. because that is kind of forcing you to be closed minded before you even have a chance to analyze my comment because i’m not even getting that fair chance at a fair hearing.
jay, yes you disagreed, but you have to consider the way you disagreed. further down the line you called reggie evans clumsy, obviously you have 0 respect for his offensive repertoire. so by you, even though you did not use a negative word like stupid or dumb which was nice, you still used a far off the cliff comparison which is basically embarrassing my claim of mel on def.
i hear you though man, maybe i do go overboard when someone disagrees with an opinion of mine. i will be more conscience of that and not act too sensitive on that end. i get you (i’m not sure it’s entirely true, but i’ll keep an awareness to it now), but c’mon man…that reggie evans comparison was a low blow in the most inconspicuous way.
@ Beibs
What I’ve learned on this dimemag website over the past 6-7 years is that, if you a legit fan of a team, it’s best not to post everyday. You can’t win that way. For example, right now, to Laker fans, we are the best team in the world. New York is a legit 3 or 4 seed out east with the best frontline(allegedly) in hoops. We crushed them from beginning to end. Scorers couldn’t get loose n their defender(singular) couldn’t stop anybody. Our franchise player played like one, our all-star post looked like the most complete post in the game and the bench represented. Everything the coach diagrammed was gold and to top it all off, our big man, doesn’t even come back til the next game. So for one day, it’s all gravy….until saturday. We play deep-ass Denver. So let’s say they come out n roll us by 15-20. Kobe shoots 7-27. Pau goes 2-5 with 7 boards. Bynum sprains a joint. The haters will be at the door. Unfortunately, that’s just how it goes. Even after beating Boston in a classic 7 games series to pull a chip, haters couldn’t give Kobe a day off. It wasn’t he boarded like Rodman or hit the clutch shot or made the big stop, it was ‘that foo shot 6-24’. I been a Laker fan since 85. Trust me when I tell you, you gotta know when to pick your battles. You don’t have to tell REAL Laker fans the team’ll be alright. Shit, we got Kobe, Gasol and Bynum. That’s a better 3 than 90% of the league. Only thing that woulda been better was KB, AB and CP3(Eat a dick, Stern.)
@ Chi-rilla – As a hardcore Laker fan since I was 3, I’ll tell it like this and I believe this 100%. Something is wrong with Kobe Bryant. FOR REAL!
^great advice….i’ll take heed
Man that was a f***ing awesome game between Dallas and OKC. Someone mentioned the f`d up schedule and I completely agree but at the same time we`ve been treated to some spectacular game so far. Dallas looks like their starting to get their ish together but if they gonna make any noise this year Vince is gonna be the x-factor. You already know Dirk, Terry, Kidd, and Marion are gonna play their roles but what Vince brings to the table could be what ultimately determines how far they can go
Chandler was in the same hype machine that Dirk was in this summer. Dirk is the best PF ever in some circles and Chandler is apparently worth a massive contract. You;d think GMs aren’t suckered into the media hype machines because they SHOULD have some inside knowledge to scouting of players. Afterall, that is their job.
Yet GMs make transactions that are based on hype, thinking they can just plug n play players. Some people have transitional skills and would be consistent wherever they go. Kevin Love, Dwight, Lebron, Blake, Crawford, and plenty more. However, not everyone can go from team to team and produce. Let a role player have a good year and some GM thinks he will have a great career on their team in a different system.
Amare & Dirk aren’t top notch defenders. Chandler is one of the better defenders for his position. Amare and Dirk have similarities. Dirk was paired with Chandler and won a ring, more importantly Chandler won his ring vs the team to beat in the East. Chandler & Amare should have a similar result.
If your team’s best player is Amare, it would be best to figure out which types of players he is better playing with. [Ignore Melo for a moment] Did Amare have a better year playing alongside Shaq [used for defensive purposes] or Frye [used for offensive purposes]?
So I am scrolling through the comments this morning, chillin, especially after Durant shat in my mouth last night, and I see That’s What’s Up say the League Pass is free on his uverse right now. I sat up, apparently sitting up is better for searching for a channel than laying back, and found it. I want to shake your hand sir, you have made my next few days.
Couple of things on the Knicks, They shot like crap. Amare was awful. They need a pg. Nash wouldn’t help their D, but they would probably score 120 a game.
And nobody saying anything about the Lakers shooting the damn lights out? I am with control, Kibe looked good last night. When a team shoots 53? percent for a game, you probably aren’t going to win. D’Antoni is incredibly overrated. I can’t believe I fell for it in Phoenix. He’s the NBA’s Mike Martz.
YESSS, THE MAGIC HAVE RE OPENED TRADE TALKS FOR D12 !
Kobe spinning the ball, not a single fuck was given that day.