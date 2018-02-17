Kevin Durant Admitted He Convinced Himself He Was Beefing With Russell Westbrook

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook #Kevin Durant #NBA All Star Game
02.17.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Things have been tense between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook for a while now, but perhaps we can credit the NBA All-Star Game for making them better.

The two will play on the same All-Star squad for the second straight season since Durant left Oklahoma City to play for Golden State. That move caused a rift in their friendship, one that’s manifested on and off the court. But things seem different between the two, and when LeBron James picked both Durant and Westbrook for his All-Star team this year, it was barely even a thing.

After the team’s All-Star Game practice on Saturday where Durant and Westbrook appeared downright friendly, Durant was asked about his relationship with his former teammate. The reigning NBA Finals MVP admitted that he’s moved past their rivalry and that a lot of that tension was because he “f*cked that up” and was was in his own head.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook#Kevin Durant#NBA All Star Game
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA ALL-STAR WEEKENDOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP