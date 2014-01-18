Kevin Durant Scores Career-High 54 Points, Out-Duels Steph Curry

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Golden State Warriors #Video #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant #GIFs
01.18.14 5 years ago

“I made a few shots, so I felt good.”

That’s what Kevin Durant said to J.A. Adande in the post-game interview after scoring a career-high 54 points on a ridiculously efficient 19-of-28 shooting from the field. The Thunder needed the career performance with Golden State and Stephen Curry in town on Friday night. But on the night of January 17 â€” exactly one year and a day since dropping 52 points in Dallas â€” we’ll all remember Kevin Durant setting Chesapeake Arena agog at a shooting performance you had to see to believe.

Before we show you his big night, just watch how KD shakes Harrison Barnes here. Simply amazing, and that’s before KD went beast mode in the fourth quarter to secure a win.

Stephen Curry had 37 points and 11 assists and Klay Thompson added 26 points for the Warriors, but they just couldn’t match Durant when he was locked in perhaps more than he’s ever been.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As @TalkHoops mentioned on Twitter, KD was just setting fire all over the arena.

Just check his shot chart:

Russell Westbrook enjoyed his teammate’s offensive explosion as well:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sportscenter did a remix, obviously.

It was a pretty historic night, stats-wise, too.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So what does Durant do after his humble chat with J.A. Adande following his career night?

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Perfect.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Golden State Warriors#Video#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSTEPHEN CURRYvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP