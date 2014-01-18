Kevin Durant Scores Career-High 54 Points, Out-Duels Steph Curry

“I made a few shots, so I felt good.”

That’s what Kevin Durant said to J.A. Adande in the post-game interview after scoring a career-high 54 points on a ridiculously efficient 19-of-28 shooting from the field. The Thunder needed the career performance with Golden State and Stephen Curry in town on Friday night. But on the night of January 17 â€” exactly one year and a day since dropping 52 points in Dallas â€” we’ll all remember Kevin Durant setting Chesapeake Arena agog at a shooting performance you had to see to believe.

Before we show you his big night, just watch how KD shakes Harrison Barnes here. Simply amazing, and that’s before KD went beast mode in the fourth quarter to secure a win.

Stephen Curry had 37 points and 11 assists and Klay Thompson added 26 points for the Warriors, but they just couldn’t match Durant when he was locked in perhaps more than he’s ever been.

I think I just watched the best basketball game Kevin Durant has ever played. And that's saying something. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 18, 2014

As @TalkHoops mentioned on Twitter, KD was just setting fire all over the arena.

Just check his shot chart:

Russell Westbrook enjoyed his teammate’s offensive explosion as well:

54 piece nugget with a side large fries .with extra salt ..lol .. STAY HOTT @KDTrey5 #MVP…. And I want a shake too lol — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) January 18, 2014

Sportscenter did a remix, obviously.

It was a pretty historic night, stats-wise, too.

. @KDTrey5 is the first player to post 54+pts, 5+ast on 65+%FG since Michael Jordan on 4/3/88 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 18, 2014

So what does Durant do after his humble chat with J.A. Adande following his career night?

What does Kevin Durant do after dropping a career-high 54? Walks to the shower singing the Sesame Street theme song. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 18, 2014

Perfect.

What do you think?

