The shorthanded Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors in the Barclays Center on Tuesday night, 131-129. With a number of players either injured or in the league’s health and safety protocols, the Nets leaned heavily on Kevin Durant, who played all 48 minutes and had a monster night: 34 points on 12-for-29 shooting, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.

It was the latest in what has been an MVP-caliber campaign for Durant, and in the aftermath, it caught the attention of one of sports’ most highly-compensated takesmen, Skip Bayless. As he is wont to do, Bayless tweeted after the game, praising the man who he believes is “the best player on the planet” while simultaneously doing that thing where he calls out LeBron James.

The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 15, 2021

Now, Bayless has made a career out of (among other things) trolling James despite the fact that James is basically universally viewed as one of the five or so greatest basketball players to ever live, so this is nothing unusual. But it did catch Durant’s attention, so he decided to quote tweet it with a very simple message.

I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

Durant continues to be the NBA’s best poster. Anyway, congrats to the fine folks at Undisputed on the segment they will absolutely have about this tweet.