Kevin Durant Will Attend Nick Collison’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony In Oklahoma City

01.27.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant and the Thunder currently have a very strenuous relationship. The former Thunder star left the franchise to go play for the Warriors and win championships. The Thunder felt spurned because they had just been very close to defeating the Warriors themselves in the playoffs. If Durant had stayed, then maybe they would have one day moved past Golden State to win their own championship (and potentially become the NBA’s next dynasty).

Those bitter feelings have somewhat calmed down with the Thunder looking ahead and adding Paul George to their roster. They’re still winning games and they feel like they are title contenders once again. Durant has moved on himself to the point where he would like to attend the Thunder’s jersey retirement of Nick Collison. KD was a teammate of Collison’s for years, going all the way back to when they were in Seattle together.

Via ESPN:

“That group was so special, that whole group from 2010 until I left there, it was special,” Durant told ESPN. “It’s about time for us to let go of all that extra stuff, and just come together — especially around this time, because it’s Nick.”

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNICK COLLISONOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

