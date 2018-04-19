Getty Image

Before choosing to jump from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors in free agency, Kevin Durant owned a virtually unanimous approval rating from NBA fans. Since then, of course, not everyone loves Durant, but with that said, the former NBA MVP is the lone member of the league to land in this year’s Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people.

Durant is one of six members of the sports world to be recognized on the list and Eddy Cue of Apple included the following snippet about the 29-year-old basketball star.