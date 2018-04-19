Kevin Durant Is The Lone NBA Representative On This Year’s ‘Time 100’ List

04.19.18

Before choosing to jump from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors in free agency, Kevin Durant owned a virtually unanimous approval rating from NBA fans. Since then, of course, not everyone loves Durant, but with that said, the former NBA MVP is the lone member of the league to land in this year’s Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people.

Durant is one of six members of the sports world to be recognized on the list and Eddy Cue of Apple included the following snippet about the 29-year-old basketball star.

From committing $10 million to the College Track program to help disadvantaged kids receive higher education to building and renovating basketball courts around the world so at-risk youth have a safe place to learn and play, KD is giving those growing up in tough situations, like he did, a path to success. His generosity knows no bounds.

As an entrepreneur, KD brings the same relentless work ethic and pursuit of excellence that he has on the court, focusing on companies and products that are making lives better.

