Kevin Durant Wins 2013-14 NBA MVP Award

It’s official. Kevin Durant has won this year’s NBA MVP, receiving 119 out of 125 first-place votes. LeBron James received the other six. Rounding out the top five were Blake Griffin, Joakim Noah and then James Harden.

Durant joined Wilt Chamberlain, George Gervin and Michael Jordan as the only players in league history to win the scoring title in four out of five seasons and helped lead OKC to 59 wins.

Check out the full voting results below.

