Kevin Durant’s Nike N7 Zoom KDIV That Debuted Last Night

The shoes are part of Nike N7, a branch of Nike that is a community program and fund dedicated to providing access to sport and physical activity for Native American and Aboriginal communities with a focus on youth.
Tweeted NikeN7: “The star on the forefoot of the N7 KDIV represents the Pawnee Nation of OK & inspired by N7 Ambassador Tahnee Robinson.” The turquoise highlights on the N7 KDIV represent friendship. That tagline – “Everybody Leaves a Footprint” – represents how each and every one of us has an impact that will affect future generations.
The Nike N7 Zoom KDIV’s are slated to come out later this spring with a portion of the profits going towards the N7 Fund. For updates on the shoe and to learn more about Nike N7, check out their website.
