Kevin Durant’s Nike N7 Zoom KDIV That Debuted Last Night

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost a nail biter against the Los Angeles Clippers last night, withmissing a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer. Despite getting a near double-double of 22 points and nine rebounds, Durant did not have a stellar game, shooting 7-for-21 from the field with no miss bigger than the last shot of the game. But there is no reason for Durant to hang his head, as he made a humble gesture by wearing the latest colorway of the, which pays tribute to the Native Americans of Oklahoma.

The shoes are part of Nike N7, a branch of Nike that is a community program and fund dedicated to providing access to sport and physical activity for Native American and Aboriginal communities with a focus on youth.

Tweeted NikeN7: “The star on the forefoot of the N7 KDIV represents the Pawnee Nation of OK & inspired by N7 Ambassador Tahnee Robinson.” The turquoise highlights on the N7 KDIV represent friendship. That tagline – “Everybody Leaves a Footprint” – represents how each and every one of us has an impact that will affect future generations.

The Nike N7 Zoom KDIV’s are slated to come out later this spring with a portion of the profits going towards the N7 Fund. For updates on the shoe and to learn more about Nike N7, check out their website.

