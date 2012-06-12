Kevin Durant’s Nike Zoom KD IV “NBA Finals” Player Exclusive

06.12.12 6 years ago

No one knows what to expect on the court tonight. OKC could come out and throttle Miami like the did in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Lakers, or the Heat could ride their Game 7 momentum directly into a Game 1 shocker. LeBron and Durant will probably spend parts of the night matched up against each other, and I’m sure D-Wade and Westbrook will also be taking turns going mano-e-mano. However, KD gave us a big clue yesterday on one thing: what sneakers he’ll be wearing.

During the team’s shootaround, Durant was spotted rocking these white/gold Nike Zoom KD IVs. Despite the team’s colors being vastly different, we should probably expect to see a few players incorporate gold into their footwear for this series. Nike brought out the “Elite” series strictly for this occasion. In the meantime, check out these player exclusives and let us know if you think he should rock these in the Finals.

via SneakerNews.com

