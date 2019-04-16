Getty Image

There was no real on court drama in the fourth quarter of Game 2 between the Nets and Sixers, as Philly had run away with the game thanks to a 51-23 third quarter advantage.

Even for those in the desert, the outcome of the spread and total were well in hand, so the final minutes of the game were a mere formality and time to get some guys further down the bench extended burn. However, there was one subplot that kept coming up in the final period: free Frosties from Wendy’s.

The Sixers faithful win a free Frosty if an opposing player misses two free throws in the fourth quarter, and on multiple occasions a Nets player missed the front end before sinking the second. Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller, seeking something to be excited about, locked in on the free Frosty phenomenon and when Treveon Graham missed his first free throw late, Harlan was ready and delivered a phenomenal call of the fans winning ice cream as he missed the second.