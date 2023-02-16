The Kevin Love era with the Cleveland Cavaliers is reportedly coming to a close. According to Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Love and the Cavaliers are working towards a contract buyout that will see the veteran forward hit the free agent market.

The Athletic went on to report that there is already a team that’s expected to pursue Love with an eye on filling a hole in their rotation: the Miami Heat.

The Heat have an open roster spot and have canvassed the market recently for a big man, sources said. Miami could offer Love a reserve role with ample minutes behind All-Star Bam Adebayo. Miami is seventh in the East at 32-27, but only a half-game behind the sixth-place Knicks and 2 1/2 games behind the Nets.

Love is the final remaining member of the 2016 Cavaliers team that won an NBA title on the current roster. He’s been with the team ever since 2014, when they traded to acquire him from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a three-team deal that included the Philadelphia 76ers. The runner-up for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award last season, Love has averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 20 minutes per game this year while connecting on 35.4 percent of his attempts from behind the three-point line.