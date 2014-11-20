GIF: Kevin Love Channels Inner-Quarterback On Perfect Outlet To LeBron

What Kevin Love sees on this play is akin to what a quarterback does with a receiver running a “go” route against Cover 2, right? Forgive us – we’re basketball people. Watch Love use the best arm in Cleveland to launch another perfect outlet pass to a streaking LeBron James for a layup.
Pin-point accuracy.
It bears mentioning, though, that there was a time Tim Duncan easily intercepts this pass – his speed in coverage leaves a bit to be desired these days. Timmy is more of a basketball run-stopper at age 38.
Enough football analogies for you? Us too. Get that ugly pigskin taste out of your mouth by watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs in a good one on ESPN.
(GIF via @_MarcusD_)
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Join The Discussion: Log In With