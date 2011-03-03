Kevin Love Is About To Break The Bank

The St. Paul Pioneer Press is reporting that the Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to offer Kevin Love an extension of six years, $70 million once a new labor agreement is locked into place. During his first all-star season this year, Love is averaging 20.9 points and 15.5 rebounds and has a ridiculous 48 straight double-doubles. He also has the second-most 30/20 games in one season (four) in the last 25 years, but yet the T-Wolves are a disappointing 15-47, the second-worst record in the NBA.

“We have to start winning, of course, and the contract has to be right,” Love told the paper. “From there, things have to work out.”

Clearly, Love is a great building block for any team, but is $70 million too much? With the potential of the new labor deal expected to dig into current player salaries, this $70 million could end up looking like $100 million under the new salary cap.

To give the deal a little more perspective, compare this reported offer to other extensions signed within the past few years by some of the game’s best young big men:

Joakim Noah (5 years, $60 million)

Al Horford (5 years, $60 million)

LaMarcus Aldridge (5 years, $70 million)

Kendrick Perkins (4 years, $35 million)

Andrew Bogut (5 years, $60 million)

Would Love be worth $70 million? For a team that is still in many ways feeling the aftershocks of losing Kevin Garnett, having a budding, likable young star in the mix is a big deal and may very well be worth the money. And it’s tough to argue with the NUMB#RS.



To read the Pioneer Press story, GO HERE.

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.