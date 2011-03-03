Kevin Love Is About To Break The Bank

The St. Paul Pioneer Press is reporting that the Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to offer Kevin Love an extension of six years, $70 million once a new labor agreement is locked into place. During his first all-star season this year, Love is averaging 20.9 points and 15.5 rebounds and has a ridiculous 48 straight double-doubles. He also has the second-most 30/20 games in one season (four) in the last 25 years, but yet the T-Wolves are a disappointing 15-47, the second-worst record in the NBA.
“We have to start winning, of course, and the contract has to be right,” Love told the paper. “From there, things have to work out.”
Clearly, Love is a great building block for any team, but is $70 million too much? With the potential of the new labor deal expected to dig into current player salaries, this $70 million could end up looking like $100 million under the new salary cap.
To give the deal a little more perspective, compare this reported offer to other extensions signed within the past few years by some of the game’s best young big men:
Joakim Noah (5 years, $60 million)
Al Horford (5 years, $60 million)
LaMarcus Aldridge (5 years, $70 million)
Kendrick Perkins (4 years, $35 million)
Andrew Bogut (5 years, $60 million)
Would Love be worth $70 million? For a team that is still in many ways feeling the aftershocks of losing Kevin Garnett, having a budding, likable young star in the mix is a big deal and may very well be worth the money. And it’s tough to argue with the NUMB#RS.
its the NBA, there’ve been more ridiculous contracts. but in all honesty, if a team wants to KEEP a player, 9/10 they ALWAYS have to overpay to keep him there
Honestly, compared to those other contracts just under 12 mil/year for Love is about right.
48, just counted. should I count again?
For a guys averaging 20 and 15 that is good business, compared to other players earning around that money, Loves numbers are superior
Love is Love!!! Pay dat man!
I’d pay him that in a heartbeat….Now the question is, what are they gonna do with the rest of that thing called a “roster” in MN?
Kevin Love is worth the deal, you don’t average 21/15 on accident even on a bad team. Put him on a good team and I envision 17/11 easy. He won’t resign with Minny anyway he saw what happened to K.G
he not even a top 25 player in the league …smmfh
I’m not mad at all.
Love is a competitive guy who brings it every night. He’s gonna improve and his skill set is pretty legit. There have been way worse contracts. So good for him.
My guess would be that this is an empty promise. The new agreement will most likely reduce player salaries, so such a deal could be impossible.
I keep saying he’s this year’s david lee. a decent big and double double machine, but i still think his number is bloated because of the fact he’s in minnesota and the team of scrubs will feed him the ball.
i’ll be surprised if he gets those numbers on a team like Boston or Miami.
speaking of sota, ANTHONY RANDOLPH double-double last night!!!
Well its a good deal for Minnesota seeing as how they currently have to pay the “this town isnt great and this team sucks” tax to any potential free agent anyway. I know Love probably wants the security this deal brings, but does he really have that much faith in the Timberwolves? funny that he averages 20-15 points/rebounds and would be confined to a team that will average 15-20 wins.
I don’t see a problem with it. His Numb3rs speak for themselves. He’s comparable with Horford and Aldridge so anywhere between $60-$70 seems fair for him.
$70 mil is worth it to keep a budding 22 year old K-Love.
He’s averaging 20-15 and those numbers won’t fluctuate too much. His game relies on a high basketball IQ and a knack for knowing how to rebound and his bulky-wide body and less on athleticism and physical skill. MN needs to start somewhere in their rebuilding phase and needs a key-piece, an all-star, to attract other star players, especially in MN.
“This town sucks,” really? Have you been to Minneapolis? After Portland this is the best city to live in the entire country. Cold weather and still people love it in Minneapolis.
The contract comparisons make me think Love for 6 and 70 mil is a steal.
He’s worth it. Tough player who is also pretty solidly built & not a high flyer, so risk of injury is smaller.
I feel bad for horford, he got shorted $10M that he deserved
What’s Love got to do with it
Good call out. Was implying franchise. Should not have included the city itself. Would he end up just being KG part II though?
Good player but not worth 70 million.. His numbers are great but they don’t help the team win. He is really playing well this year but LaMarcus’ “numbers” were equating to wins even with the number of injured guys Portland has had this year..
He doesn’t have the offensive versatility to be worth $70mm. He will never demand a double team in the low post unless they are playing the warriors. Who cares how many rebounds you get if the rest of the players on your team don’t try to board and can’t put the ball in the basket.
I think he is zach randolph with a better attitude. He is a great piece, but he can’t be the focal point. You wouldn’t build a team around dennis rodman either.
That’s about right at least he produce good numbers look what rashard lewis got and he wasn’t even doing anything for that type of money.
If he gets paid he should thank his team mates for all their missed shots !! Playing for the Twolves probably affects your rebounding stats like playing for the Suns affects your scoring !!
Seriously? U think 70mil is over paying? For a guy that couldve been putting up these type numbers last year if not for his coach being an idiot? 21 AND 15 AND a 40% 3pt percentage AND the MFer is one of if not THE BEST passing big man in the game and to top it all off he is ONLY IN HIS EARLY 20s! To me he is on par with Dwight, Blake, and LMA as guys who will battle for the next great big man status. As a black man i never thought i would say this again (first time was Eminem) but idiots white and black are hating on Love because he is white. Of all the young players in the NBA who are considered all star caliber, Love is the ONLY ONE who can have a major knee injury and still put up all star numbers. The ONLY ONE! His game uses so little athleticism yet he is ultra effective.
Alright no hate on love but 70 mil is a lot for him and he not doing nothing to make his team better. It’s seeming like he out there just for the record cause last game going aganist the lakers and going into the fourth quater he had like 8 rebounds an finish with 11 it’s not like he doing everything to make his team better to win. And dosnt love put himself in a adv position so he can get the rebound instead of boxing out. We will see next season if he doing this when their a scouting report out for him
I’m not the world’s biggest Love fan but 70 million is definitely about right. But I’m just not a huge fan of pf’s that aren’t shot blockers unless they have a DOMINANT shot blocker behind them. Still, Love is worth the money.
“playing for the Twolves probably affects your rebounding stats like playing for the Suns affects your scoring”
-Look at Love’s rebounding %’s, not totals, you tard. They’re the best in the league.
what else are wolves gonna do?
I definitely think he’s worth the money. Still can’t believe the people that think he’s getting these numbers because he’s on a shitty team. Yeah, he has shitty teammates. But he plays good team ball and definitely puts them in a better position to win games than anyone else on that team (or any other comparably talented team). And he doesn’t get that many shots. His scoring is damn impressive compared to the number of shots the dude puts up…
Money can’t buy you Love.
@Suberzat
KLove is #2 in the NBA in off rebounding per game (4.6 reb to Z.Randolphs 4.8) and earlier this season he was getting over 5 off reb per. While managing to snag 3 off reb per game, he is also shooting 2-3 three poiinters per game just to spread the floor for his team. also he goes to the FT line 7 times a game while averaging 21ppg. He is #1 in Def rebounds @ 11 per. Because he is not a shot blocker (nor will he ever be) he just goes and secures the rebound. He has Darko Milicic behind him who at one time was leading the NBA in blocks himself, but is now at 2.2 bpg which has him 4th in the NBa. So if your asking for KLove to get more fouls just to try and get 1.5 more blocks per game then you would be a terrible coach. Love allows Darko to go after blocks and changing shots while he cleans up the mess.
But the impressive thing is the 3pt shooting percentage.
KLove has the potiential to be a 50-40-90 guy from the PF position while leading the league in rebounding!!!! If you cant recognize that game, then you should stop talking about basketball right now.
He’s worth it when you compare him to those other contracts(and more), but as others have pointed out. His team isn’t winning, and is he a real go-to guy. Obviously, we don’t know that yet since he’s only 22, and this is the first season he’s averaged more than 28 minutes a game.
Patrick is wrong about him having offensive versatility, but I’d like to see him average at least one block or one steal a game. Either, or… he’s young, 6’10, and averaging less than half a block a game is absurd for a guy who is so adept at rebounding. He obviously has the basketball IQ to get a steal and a block when needed, but might not care about D.
21 and 15. Find me other guys that are averaging that this year, show me how much they make, etc., and paying Love that much is still justified.
Would love to see what he could do for a contender though…