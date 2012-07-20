Kevin Love Is Happy That The T-Wolves Have Rid Themselves Of “Bad Blood”

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made multiple additions by subtraction this offseason: Anthony Randolph, Michael Beasley, Darko Milicic, Martell Webster. Kevin Love has no reservations acknowledging this, citing the “bad blood” that previously infested the team.

Via the Pioneer Press:

“‘There was some bad blood in that locker room we were able to get out of there and smooth things out. That should help us out going forward.’ Asked to elaborate, Love responded: ‘Just what I said. We had bad blood in the locker room. We got that out.'”

So, there you have it. One or more of those players the T-Wolves have cut constituted “bad blood,” in Kevin Love’s eyes. Some people might see his constant grumblings as detrimental to the team, but it might just be the kick in the butt David Kahn needs. Kevin Love was sixth in MVP voting last season, but Minnesota still missed the playoffs. And now that he’s surrounded by perennial playoff contenders and multiple championships on Team USA, it’s only going to make him hungrier. With a healthy Ricky Rubio and Brandon Roy, we can at least expect Minnesota to compete for a 7th or 8th seed. But until they acquire another star or Derrick Williams or Wes Johnson live up to their top five potential, they’ll be stuck in mediocrity. Another Houston, of sorts.

