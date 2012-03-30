Kevin Love: The 1ST Member of Team Ghost

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Video Games
03.30.12 6 years ago

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon is one of the best known shooters in video game history. The series is set to open a new chapter with Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier, and the team at Ubisoft has seized the opportunity to bring together a group of gamers, each of them real world elites, to promote the game’s May 22nd release. Just as a team of soldiers must represent a complete range of skills, each of these four celebrities will play a unique role in the squad, from a long range “sniper” to a lyrical “gunner.”

The first member of the team? Kevin Love, a sniper in his own right.

GO HERE for exclusive footage of Kevin Love talking about his gaming skills, more details on Team Ghost and a contest to win cool prizes (Xbox 360, copy of Ghost Recon Future Soldier and other prizes). 

And check out more info here.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Video Games
TAGSDimeMagGHOST RECONKEVIN LOVEStyle - Kicks and Gearvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP