Kevin Love’s Signature Shoe

Kevin Love is a smart dude. If you don’t believe me, just look at what he’s been up to this summer. From comedy to school to volleyball, you’d almost think he wasn’t an NBA player anymore. The scary thing is he’s just getting started. So if you have been wondering what he’ll been wearing on his feet this season, look no further. After his deal with PEAK came to an end this summer, K-Love switched over to another Chinese based brand, 361 Degrees, and was given a new signature model.

To learn more about 361 Degrees, check out this story from the Sept. 12 issue of Forbes Asia.

Source: Sole Collector

