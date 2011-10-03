Kevin Love’s Signature Shoe

Kevin Love is a smart dude. If you don’t believe me, just look at what he’s been up to this summer. From comedy to school to volleyball, you’d almost think he wasn’t an NBA player anymore. The scary thing is he’s just getting started. So if you have been wondering what he’ll been wearing on his feet this season, look no further. After his deal with PEAK came to an end this summer, K-Love switched over to another Chinese based brand, 361 Degrees, and was given a new signature model.
To learn more about 361 Degrees, check out this story from the Sept. 12 issue of Forbes Asia.
What do you think?
Source: Sole Collector
Those are some ugly shoes.
wtf…
those tails on the heel are pretty dumb looking. I wonder how they would feel when you’re running in them.
They not bad i guess. I wouldn’t wear them though.
Not bad. They look better that John Wall’s Zigs
I’ll be seeing these shoes at Ross soon…
Players must not have any say on the design of shoes because 2 many shoes coming out ugly
these look like shoes that aren’t made by any of the big brands. They look cheap, ugly, with hideous logos and silly gimmicks. KLove just sign with Nike or Adidas and be done with it.
These look like some space age And1’s
are these sneakers or barf on the hardwood?
buzz lightyear
those shoes are breathtaking
by breathtaking do you mean one lost the ability to breathe out of shock regarding the sheer putridness of this so called tennis shoe?
“Seinfeld ugly baby” breathtaking
the shoe is ugly, but i was just thinkin how its cool that with globalization and the emergence of many more brands, players like kevin love who wouldn’t get a signature shoe with a nike or adidas can by going elsewhere. plus you know he’s getting mad love in china for this
Loving ’em. Not so much the color combination (emerald green and cobalt blue? really?), but the style is on point.
this looks like they hired stevie wonder as the head designer. what are you talking about? remain anonymous. it’s probably best. u lost credibility.
These will be on clearance at payless before K-Love ever rocks em in a game. Hope they only make enough for him cuz Idk who will buy them