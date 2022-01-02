kevin porter jr
Report: Kevin Porter Jr. Threw Something At Rockets Assistant John Lucas After A ‘Heated Exchange’ During Halftime Then Left The Arena

The Houston Rockets were unable to defend their home court on Saturday evening against the Denver Nuggets. Despite a 29-point outing from prized rookie Jalen Green, the Nuggets rode a Nikola Jokic double-double to a 124-111 win. But during halftime of the game, reports indicate that something happened in the Rockets’ locker room that led to one of their players getting up and leaving.

According to Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Kevin Porter Jr. “lost his temper” during the mid-game intermission, which led to him deciding to leaving the arena altogether.

Shams Charania of The Athletic added some details, indicating that widely-respected Rockets assistant John Lucas got after Porter, Christian Wood, and other players on the roster. This apparently rubbed Porter the wrong way, and as a result, the youngster threw something at Lucas after a “heated exchange” between the two. To add insult to injury, Wood would not enter the game during the second half.

The line from the team was that Porter was having his thigh examined — he has been dealing with lingering left thigh issues this season. But after the game, Rockets coach Stephen Silas did acknowledge that something happened in the locker room during halftime.

“We had a spirited debate,” Silas said, per ESPN. “I have certain demands of this team as far as playing hard. … I wasn’t satisfied with the effort.”

