Kings Rookie Ben McLemore Flushes The Filthy Oop

#Video
10.18.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

There was a lot of high-flying action in preseason last night: Shump threw down a put-back dunk, and Swaggy P finished a fast break oop, but Greivis Vasquez â€” back after ankle surgery this offseason â€” also hooked up with rookie Ben McLemore for some high-flying fun.

McLemore was 3-for-7 from the field, including 0-2 from beyond the arc in 12 minutes of action. Vasquez â€” who only started playing this week after surgery to clean out loose particles in his ankle â€” was 2-of-3 on 3-pointers to go with 2 assists and 2 steals in 15 minutes.

But it DeMarcus Cousins (29 points) and a hot Jimmer Fredette (5-of-7 from deep), who led the Kings over the lowly Suns, 107-90.

