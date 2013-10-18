Kings Rookie Ben McLemore Flushes The Filthy Oop

There was a lot of high-flying action in preseason last night: Shump threw down a put-back dunk, and Swaggy P finished a fast break oop, but Greivis Vasquez â€” back after ankle surgery this offseason â€” also hooked up with rookie Ben McLemore for some high-flying fun.
McLemore was 3-for-7 from the field, including 0-2 from beyond the arc in 12 minutes of action. Vasquez â€” who only started playing this week after surgery to clean out loose particles in his ankle â€” was 2-of-3 on 3-pointers to go with 2 assists and 2 steals in 15 minutes.
But it DeMarcus Cousins (29 points) and a hot Jimmer Fredette (5-of-7 from deep), who led the Kings over the lowly Suns, 107-90.
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I believe you can fly, Ben!!! Kings are playing as a team!!! This season is going to be exciting!!!
I love that gif of Vasquez to McLemore. Check out Vasquez just after he puts up the alley. He passes, then jumps with Ben as Ben finishes the oop. It’s like he’s an extension of his pass even after the ball has left his hands. Pretty cool to see. Kings are lucky to have this guy.
This Kings squad is going to surprise a lot of people this year. Just watch.
I agree. They’ve had the talent on the court for a while, and now it seems like they have the talent off the court with Malone.
You guys realise this is pre-season, right? I’m a Raptors fans and like you, I have all the hopes in the world, but seriously the Raptors have a better chance of making the playoffs than the Kings do…