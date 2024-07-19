Kith Is Releasing A Vintage USA Basketball Collection For The Olympics

USA Basketball is in the midst of ramping up for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with the men’s squad in Abu Dhabi for an exhibition slate (and off to a 3-0 start) while the women’s squad is in Phoenix where their camp coincides with WNBA All-Star Weekend, which pits Team USA against the WNBA All-Stars in Olympic years.

Both teams are the strong favorites to take home the gold medals, as has been the case for the entire existence of basketball in the Olympic games. The men’s side have won 16 of the 20 golds at the Olympics, while the women have won gold in 9 of the 12 women’s competitions. That is a considerable legacy for USA Basketball, and that rich history lends itself to some terrific retro merchandise opportunities. The looks worn by the Dream Team, in particular, are fan favorites, and ahead of the 2024 Games, USA Basketball partnered with Kith to create a special collection that will release on July 22 (Kith.com and Kith retailers) featuring that iconic logo — with USA star Kevin Durant modeling part of the collection.





The Kith for USA Basketball collection features jackets, crewnecks, hoodies, vintage-washed tees, sweatpants, and shorts. Kith also redesigned the courtyard at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris to be a USA Basketball court where fans on site in Paris can view the collection — with it being for purchase at the Kith Paris store down the street.