When a reporter informed Klay Thompson during a recent media session that he hadn’t been selected to an All-NBA team once again, Thompson briefly let his true feelings show in a video that’s since gone viral. Not only did it feel like a blow to Thompson’s pride, but because making an All-NBA team is directly tied into how much money Thompson can make on his upcoming supermax contract, Thompson will end up losing out on $30 million this summer.

Though Thompson collected himself for the rest of that initial interview, he opened up about just how hurt he was during an appearance on The Jump as the Golden State Warriors prepare to talk on the Toronto Raptors in their fifth straight NBA Finals appearance.

“The money’s nice, but I’m just trying to build a résumé,” Thompson said. “And I see some other guys who played my position growing up, you know, the Ray Allens, Reggie Miller, Chris Mullin — I try to be in that mold. They made, you know, three, four All-NBA teams — I’m trying to get to that level. And it didn’t happen this year, but hopefully, go to another Finals next year and it might happen then. But I just wanted to make that team so badly just because it’s a huge honor thing, you know. Being recognized as a top-15 player in the best basketball league in the world, that’s amazing. But like I said before, the opportunity to win a championship is greater.”

Despite being considered one of the top defensive wings in the NBA, despite never shooting under 40 percent from deep in his career, the All-NBA team continues to elude one half of the Splash Brothers. And his absence from the list clearly bothers Thompson, who will be playing for his fourth ring beginning on Thursday.