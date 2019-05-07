Getty Image

Klay Thompson is an enigma wrapped in a riddle. He is at once arguably the NBA’s most simple character to figure out, someone that loves the beach, his dog, and playing basketball, and the All-Star that we seem to have the least knowledge about.

Thompson moves to the beat of his own drum, a rhythm all his own. It’s one the Warriors have to figure out how to get him into during this second round series with the Rockets, as he has yet to assert himself as a factor in the now tied series as it shifts back to Oakland for Game 5.

So far this series, Thompson is shooting 30.8% from three-point range and 38.7% from the field overall, struggling to have the kind of impact on the game he’s accustomed to offensively. This isn’t the first time this season Thompson’s gone through a shooting lull, but it’s coming at the most inopportune of times. Ask Thompson and he’ll say he just needs to keep shooting and he’ll find his way, but Golden State may not have the luxury of time needed for Klay to find his rhythm.