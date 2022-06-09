klay thompson
Getty Image
DimeMag

Klay Thompson Didn’t Like Celtics Fans ‘Dropping F-Bombs With Children In The Crowd’

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Boston Celtics played their first NBA Finals game in front of their hometown fans for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday night. They managed to put on quite the show, and by the time the final buzzer sounded, the crowd at TD Garden got to go home happy, as the Celtics picked up a 116-100 win over the Golden State Warriors to take a 2-1 series lead.

The crowd was, well, a bunch of Boston sports fans during a big game, and their conduct rubbed Klay Thompson the wrong way. Chants of “f*ck you Draymond” were common, as Celtics fans were intent on going at Golden State’s star forward whose ability to avoid game-changing foul calls has been under the microscope during the first two games of the series. In his postgame press conference, Thompson sarcastically congratulated them for being “real classy.”

“It was not a factor, we’ve played in front of rude people before,” Thompson told the press. “Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy, good job Boston.”

The sentiment was shared by Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who likewise turned to sarcasm to call Boston fans “classy.”

The series is guaranteed at least one more game in Boston, as Friday’s Game 4 will take place at TD Garden. Should the series need a Game 6, that will likewise take place in front of Celtics fans.

Listen To This
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas Finds Resolution On ‘Ugly Season’
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×