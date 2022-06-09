The Boston Celtics played their first NBA Finals game in front of their hometown fans for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday night. They managed to put on quite the show, and by the time the final buzzer sounded, the crowd at TD Garden got to go home happy, as the Celtics picked up a 116-100 win over the Golden State Warriors to take a 2-1 series lead.

The crowd was, well, a bunch of Boston sports fans during a big game, and their conduct rubbed Klay Thompson the wrong way. Chants of “f*ck you Draymond” were common, as Celtics fans were intent on going at Golden State’s star forward whose ability to avoid game-changing foul calls has been under the microscope during the first two games of the series. In his postgame press conference, Thompson sarcastically congratulated them for being “real classy.”

Klay: "We've played in front of rude people before. Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job, Boston." pic.twitter.com/C9lz07DMjB — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 9, 2022

“It was not a factor, we’ve played in front of rude people before,” Thompson told the press. “Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy, good job Boston.”

The sentiment was shared by Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who likewise turned to sarcasm to call Boston fans “classy.”

"Classy. Very classy." Steve Kerr on the Boston crowd's response to Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/HaNGf2FMkK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 9, 2022

The series is guaranteed at least one more game in Boston, as Friday’s Game 4 will take place at TD Garden. Should the series need a Game 6, that will likewise take place in front of Celtics fans.