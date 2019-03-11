



It’s been a bit of an underwhelming season for the usually high-octane Golden State Warriors. Yes, their record still sits at 45-21, and yes, they remain in first place in the Western Conference. But it’s strange to see them sporting the third-best record in the NBA, and this season has been their most drama-consumed since Kevin Durant joined the team in 2016. From Draymond Green and Durant getting into early in the season to Durant’s constant unloading on the media, it’s been a slog of a regular season for the Warriors.

That slog has led to plenty of inconsistent efforts from the Dubs, especially at home. After knocking off a very good Denver Nuggets team last week, the Warriors followed that up with a home loss to the abysmal Phoenix Suns, who had won just five road games all season. In what’s to be their final season playing at Oracle Arena before moving to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season, the Warriors sometimes questionable effort is starting to affect the fans, and Klay Thompson has noticed.

After Sunday’s game, Thompson was critical of Warriors fans, saying he wants more “energy” from the home crowd in games like this.



“I expect our crowd to be little more into it, too,” Thompson said after the loss to Phoenix. “Like, I know it’s not the playoffs, but it is our last go-round at Oracle. At least you can stand up or something when we make a good play, especially in the beginning. We need that energy, especially this time of the year. It’s hard to conjure up energy every single night because you’re looking forward to the playoffs and that run. We expect our fans to bring that from the jump.”

