On March 28, after the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies routed the shorthanded Golden State Warriors 123-95, Jaren Jackson Jr. fired off a tweet. “Strength in numbers 👏🏾,” the tweet read. Jackson was mocking the Warriors’ long-standing team motto, as Memphis locked in on in the West’s No. 2 seed, while Golden State was tumbling toward third with a chance of falling to fourth.

Strength in numbers 👏🏾 — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) March 29, 2022

Nearly three months later, after Golden State won its fourth title in eight seasons, a championship path that included dispatching Memphis in the second round, Klay Thompson made sure to remind everyone of Jackson’s tweet.

“This was a collective effort and strength in numbers is alive and well,” Thompson said following Game 6. “There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘Strength in numbers 👏🏾’ after they beat us in the regular season and it pissed me off so much. I can’t wait to retweet that thing, freaking bum. I had to watch that. I’m just like, ‘this freaking clown. OK, OK, OK.’

“That memory just popped up. You’re gonna mock us, like, you ain’t ever been there before, bruh. We been there, we know what it takes. So, to be here again, hold that.”

Klay never forgot what Jaren Jackson Jr. tweeted earlier this season pic.twitter.com/xxplZjRNmO — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 17, 2022

Thompson was far from the lone member of the Warriors core to rehash old sentiments after they won another title. Similarly, Draymond Green remembered a tweet of Jaylen Brown’s from midseason and mocked it Friday morning, even if it had nothing to do with the Warriors.

Shortly before the Boston Celtics began their remarkable turnaround, Brown tweeted “The energy is about to shift.” Brown, of course, was correct and Boston’s energy shifted all the way from a below .500 record to two games shy of the title. Green, hours removed from his fourth ring, tweeted “The Energy Shifted 4X.”

Jaylen Brown’s January tweet right before the Celtics turned their season around The Warriors will use ANYTHING 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qbkXjANn8p — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2022

That’s some serious pettiness from the All-Star and future Hall of Fame inductee. It’s truly great posting and I have to commend it. What an incredible pull.