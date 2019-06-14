Getty Image

As the dust settles following the Golden State Warriors loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, the Warriors brass is left with some difficult roster-related decisions. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Friday morning that the Warriors would like to offer both of their marquee free agents, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, five-year max contracts, a move that would balloon their tax bill to $350 million.

Where that leaves, say, DeMarcus Cousins, who will also become a free agent, remains to be seen, but the Warriors have made it clear that retaining Thompson and Durant is their priority. And apparently, at least one of the two appear ready to reciprocate.

Just spoke with Klay Thompson's father, Mychal, who said there's "no question" Klay will re-sign with the Warriors. Golden State is expected to still offer him a full five-year maximum deal. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 14, 2019

The San Francisco Chronicle‘s Connor Letourneau spoke with Thompson’s father, Mychal, on Friday, and reports that Mychal told him there’s “no question” that his son will return to Golden State. Thompson is set to undergo surgery for the torn ACL he suffered in Thursday night’s Game 6. Per our own Jeff Siegel, a max contract for Thompson would fall in the five-year, $190 million range.

It has also been previously reported that Thompson could be willing to sign an extension with the team, instead of becoming a free agent and signing a brand new contract, which would decrease the max amount he could make and lessen the financial burden on the Warriors. But regardless of what he’s offered, it appears his hope is to stick around in the Bay for a long time.