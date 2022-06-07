Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in NBA history, but like anyone that relies heavily on the three-ball, there are times where they go cold.

The Warriors star is currently trying to shake free of a slump through two games of the NBA Finals in which he has hit just 4-of-15 from deep at home. With the series shifting to Boston tied at 1-1, the Warriors will eventually need Klay to get it going as Boston will surely be looking to send extra attention to Stephen Curry after back-to-back big games. Thompson, unsurprisingly, isn’t panicking after a relatively slow start to the series, as he leans on that beloved mantra of every gunner: “shooters shoot.”

On Tuesday, Thompson did divulge some information on how he tries to get back on track with the help of the internet, noting that he’ll go to YouTube and watch some of his best performances so he can get that visual of what it looks like when everything is in sync and that ball “was just flowing off your fingertips.” Specifically, his go-to search is “Game 6 Klay,” which offers a number of choices from his illustrious career.

Klay watches YouTube videos of Game 6 Klay to get him through slumps 🐐 pic.twitter.com/W73wjWWxK1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 7, 2022

It makes sense why this would work, but Klay will need to make sure he doesn’t get caught watching those videos in the locker room, as Draymond Green is ready to get some jokes off if he does.

"We'd probably make fun of him." 😅@Money23Green on if he saw Klay YouTube videos of himself. pic.twitter.com/LlL8z9FgoU — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 7, 2022

Green and the rest of the Warriors might find Klay’s methods funny, but if it works, they’ll be thrilled whenever he finds that rhythm (as he has in big games in each of the last two series).