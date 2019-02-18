Klay Thompson Said Steph Curry’s 4-Point Play On Him ‘Hurt’

Getty Image

The NBA All-Star Game’s current format offers a unique experience for those players deemed worthy of earning a spot on one of the two teams that played on Sunday. Because captains get to pick teams, fans get to see some fun roster mashups that can lead to some really fun moments in what’s an extremely meaningless basketball game.

Steph Curry setting up a massive dunk from Giannis Antetokounmpo is a good example of the fun All-Star Games in the NBA can give us. And later in the game Curry delivered another one of those moments. Kevin Durant may have won the game’s MVP award, but Curry andfellow Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson were on opposite teams and matched up head to head throughout the night.

And in the fourth quarter, with Thompson defending Curry, the point guard stepped back and launched a three that went in as Thompson fouled him.