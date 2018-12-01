Getty Image

Klay Thompson is a tremendously fun basketball player, both because he is an historically great shooter and because his personality is a delight. Thompson is a pretty mellow dude, but when he lets loose, he’s a joy — just look at any of the times he’s gone to China and turns into a goofball.

Thompson got to do this on Friday night during a Reddit AMA through Fanatics. In addition to questions about things like his pregame routine (swimming in a cold pool and reading the newspaper) and the music he listens to (everything, specifically classical music while he reads), Thompson was asked about the crew he’d take if he was stuck on an island.

Practically, two of Thompson’s choices made sense — Steph Curry would be the guy who solves problems, Karl Malone would hunt. His third choice, and the first player he named, was based 100 percent on how said player looks.