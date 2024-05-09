The Knicks Beat The Pacers To Take A 2-0 Series Lead

The New York Knicks are two wins away from the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite Jalen Brunson missing the entire second quarter with a foot injury and OG Anunoby missing much of the second half with a hamstring injury, New York was able to defend Madison Square Garden in Game 2 with a 130-121 win over the Indiana Pacers.

New York came out on fire as it looked to take a 2-0 series into Game 3 in Indiana. While the two teams felt one another out for the opening few minutes, the Knicks quickly ripped off a 15-3 run that got the Garden on its feet and made the Pacers look rattled.

And then, in less than a minute, that lead disappeared. Following a timeout once the Knicks went up, 24-13, the Pacers came out and ripped off 11 unanswered points in only 48 seconds to tie things back up.

The remainder of the period was hilariously back-and-forth. New York could not miss — it shot 76.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from three in the opening frame — while Indiana hammered them on the offensive glass, securing six offensive boards for seven second-chance points. With Tyrese Haliburton scoring 13 points and Anunoby scoring 12 in the quarter, the two teams were tied up at 36 each.

The Pacers were able to take control of things in the second, in large part due to the extended absence of Brunson, who left the game late in the first quarter and went to the locker room, where he was eventually ruled questionable to return with a sore right foot. With the game turning into a track meet, Brunson’s absence meant that Indiana’s ability to play fast — whether it was in the halfcourt or getting out and running — was a bit much for New York to handle.

