Knicks drive Spurs to drastic measures in record-setting loss

No one knows whether or not the San Antonio Spurs really care about the regular season, and the strange events that took place at Madison Square Garden last night didn’t give us any better indication. After hanging within striking distance of the Knicks throughout the second half, the Spurs found themselves down by 10 with three minutes left after Ray Felton (28 pts, 7 asts) went berserker in crunch time. That’s when Gregg Popovich pulled all of his starters — bringing in Chris Quinn, Gary Neal, Ime Udoka, Matt Bonner and Tiago Splitter to replace Tony Parker (26 pts), Manu Ginobili, Richard Jefferson, Tim Duncan and DeJuan Blair. Felton and Amar’e (28 pts, 9 rebs, 3 blks) predictably took advantage of the backups and iced the win … So did Pop do what he did as a motivational tactic so his starters don’t lose focus despite having the best record in the League, or was he throwing in the towel in a game that was still winnable? Or maybe he was just disgusted with the fact that his guys gave up 128 points, the most ever allowed by a Spurs team in the Duncan/Pop era … Back when the Spurs weren’t infuriating their coach, Blair caught Ronny Turiaf under the rim for a chest-to-chest dunk. On the landing, Turiaf reacted like a child and threw his shoulder into Blair’s chest for no reason, drawing a tech. Next play, Blair got a steal and went coast-to-coast for a finger roll, which was the perfect time for Mike Breen to dust off the contractually-obligated “Blair has no ACLs” story … Clyde Frazier complemented one of his sickest outfits with one of his best lines of the season. Describing a Toney Douglas bucket, Frazier said, “Driving adroitly along that left baseline.” That was while he wore a cow-print themed brown and cream jacket that would have stopped the music at a Mississippi pimp convention … Anybody who was watching NBA TV’s broadcast has the same question we do: What did Chris Webber do at Grant Hill‘s house when they were teenagers that was worth an apology to Grant’s mom? Was it anything resembling a scene from American Pie? … One member of the Dime crew is convinced Wilson Chandler looks like a Black David Schwimmer. Ponder it … In a game where Kevin Durant (28 pts, 9 rebs), Russell Westbrook (28 pts, 7 asts), Rudy Gay (27 pts) and Zach Randolph (31 pts, 16 rebs) were prominently involved, you wouldn’t believe Tony Allen was the most clutch player in the building …
At the end, Miami will have the best record in the league and home court advantage. I predict a 40-5 record from now on that will give us a 68-14. Not bad after a 9-8 start.
This is what ppl asked for back in the mid to late 90s. A team like the Spurs and Knicks scoring 110pts in a game. I personally thought it would be good too, but seeing that game last night i realized how silly i was as a youth. So i see Blake is going to enter the dunk contest… I hope he at least tries some crazy ish. Just dont let us down Griff. Maybe LBJ, Westbrook, Terrance Williams, Iggy or Chase Buddinger gets in and we have a pretty good contest.
OJ Mayo did not play in the Memphis-Oklahoma game reportedly due to bronchitis. Tony Allen had a season high 19 points.
Were these a direct result of the fight they had on the plane going to Oklahoma after a card game? Talk about childishness. At least no guns were involved.
Does a 29-5 team with the best record in the league care about the regular season???
Maybe once in a while, give the winning team some credit. Knicks won it; they played well. And as we know, Pop and D’Antoni got a nice little rivalry from back in the day so I doubt if Pop wants to be ok with EVER losin to D’Antoni. Really doubt if the Spurs are concerned.
kobe wtf??? on a 3 on 1 fastbreak with Artest and Pau he goes straight up to the defender, got lucky and made the shot. but still man, wtf???
Forget about “Clutch” Tony Allen, what about “Lights Out” Tony Allen?
Never count Artest on a fastbreak. So yes Kobe with a 2 on 1 should have played taps with Gasol. Hopefully your big finishes the play, reward the guy for running the floor. Oh well.
That Mississippi Pimp Convention line was a classic
look at the teams minutes, the spurs starters played almost EXACTLY what their season averages are. pop pulled those guys for a couple of reasons, their minutes being one of them. their defense was SHITTY!!!! terrible! of course not if you ask amare, he thought at the half that the knicks where playing good defense. pop didnt want the guys to push the game at the end, run extra minutes on the starters while they traded baskets, if they where not going to get stops then rest them up for a bigger game against boston the next night.
How about Trick or Treat Tony missing a wide open break away lay up?
Popovich should have player DeJuan Blair so much more yesterday, dude was beasting with 17 pts and 8 reb in 16 minutes! but most time of fourth quarter Pop went Smallball with Tony, Manu, Hill, Jefferson and Timmy….
As a Celtics fan, I can vouch that Tony Allen is the one player who no matter how wide open he is you always assume hes gonna miss, even if its a layup. I mean dude blew his knee out of a meaningless dunk.
New York when hot are unstoppable, now if only they could D it up from time to time they’d be a contender. Pop didn’t give a fuck by the end and who could blame him.
That Durant heave was horrible…
i think wilson chandler looks like shawn wayans
Webber’s post game question to Chandler: “Can you tell us about how it feels to play at MSG. The atmosphere and the smell of peanuts and circus people?”
I was rolling. Especially after Wilson agreed. McHale had me laughin at halftime too. So tell us dime. Does it really smell like elephants? Haha
That Knicks win was incredible and everyone who says you have to give them credit is right. The Spurs came to play. Dantoni knows how to lull Pop into a race, I called it yesterday before the game was played. If Raymond Felton keeps his Christmas game in tact (the one against D Rose) the Knicks are formidable and with WC, holding it down as the 3rd leg in the tripod, the Knicks are stable. As a Memphian, I’m glad no one has shown Shawne Williams where the cush and purp are in the City and while Blake is putting up numbers, I still feel that Landry needs to get serious consideration as ROY. Hell of a season, Dime needs to run a top 10 reasons this season is actually amazing list.
Yeah, loved that Miss. pimp convention line–hilarious! Tony Allen may miss layups but I’ve noticed he seems to be great with the steals.
let’s give TA some credit he made big plays
another 6 for 18 night for kobe, mamba’s killing my fantasy squad
doesnt matter if miami goes undefeated for the rest of the season if they cant bring home the chip
great post game interview from pop
Somehow the Knicks look like they are one player away from doing some damage. Truth is their Defense is horrible. But, they did take it to the Spurs last night and soundly beat them.
Spurs defense looks solid but opposing teams have been making outside shots like crazy – 55% last night and 60-something when Orlando took them out. …on to Boston
Amare should be top 3 for MVP considerations. He’s putting up great numbers just like in years past. The difference is, he brought his game up a few notches blocking shots at a high rate, getting steals, and finding the open man when double teamed.
if only he can get some friggin rebounds.
i mean yea he’s better this year (wasn’t there a game in PHX where he had like 2 rebounds or something?) but still.
did anyone watch NBA TV (i watched it on MSG) and saw how Chris Webber and Kevin McHale made fun of him for saying they were playing good defense in a game where 140+ points was allowed combined by both teams at halftime?
Alright somebody please post a link to what Frazier was wearing last night, that outfit sounds sick.
I was watching Ohio State try to lose to Arkansas.
The reason Pop pulled them out is because they are playing Boston tonight and he knew the odds of coming back were pretty low. Good thinking from the coach
You know Durant heaves up bricks like that all the time, if you watch him enough. I mean true back board breakers. He’s not as good a shooter as people think he is (both by his percentages and his sometimes awful shots, even when open).
As far as Popovich and the Spurs. You gotta give the Knicks credit. I actually thought they had a good chance of winning and they did.
I agree. I think Pop pulled the players last night, cause he was fed up, he was trying to make a point/create incentive for the next game, which of course was Boston, who they could rest for a little as well.
I think Amare meant stops when they needed to at the end of the game. Lol
The Knicks win with offense, not defense. If they played better defense, they probably wouldn’t be as good (unless D’Antoni brought in another Coach specializing on defense). That’s the Knicks game, as it’s currently constructed. That’s their advantage.
Yeah. Kobe shot 6-18. He’s definitely slipping, unless thsi is just a really bad rut for him, or he don’t give a damn anymore. Cause it’s not like he’s not trying to be a team player in the game, cause he had about 7 assist I think. Maybe he just can’t shoot no more and no one wants to admit. He could be a step slow in his timing now.
Blazers again fail to buy a bucket in the most crucial time and of course leave fucking Terry enough space to let him stab them in the heart like he usually does. Roy is done and will never be the player he was Penny Hardaway 2.0, new guys need to step up im glad Wes is filling in but serious Aldridge needs to step up and be that go to guy in the fourth or maybe Batum realizing his vast potential and be confident in the crunch time to be that player he has the ability.
Alvin gentry looks like Angelina Jolie, ponder it
Not hard to figure it out, the Knicks are now the Suns from 4-5 years ago. Outscore the other team, run and gun, and provide excitement.
Great for the regular season but falls apart in the playoffs.
While you can certainly criticize Durant’s early-season FG% struggles, he is picking it up as of late. He’s a career 46% shooter (not the early 2010 season 40 – 42% shooter)
STAT owns the Spurs