Knicks drive Spurs to drastic measures in record-setting loss

No one knows whether or not the San Antonio Spurs really care about the regular season, and the strange events that took place at Madison Square Garden last night didn’t give us any better indication. After hanging within striking distance of the Knicks throughout the second half, the Spurs found themselves down by 10 with three minutes left after Ray Felton (28 pts, 7 asts) went berserker in crunch time. That’s when Gregg Popovich pulled all of his starters — bringing in Chris Quinn, Gary Neal, Ime Udoka, Matt Bonner and Tiago Splitter to replace Tony Parker (26 pts), Manu Ginobili, Richard Jefferson, Tim Duncan and DeJuan Blair. Felton and Amar’e (28 pts, 9 rebs, 3 blks) predictably took advantage of the backups and iced the win … So did Pop do what he did as a motivational tactic so his starters don’t lose focus despite having the best record in the League, or was he throwing in the towel in a game that was still winnable? Or maybe he was just disgusted with the fact that his guys gave up 128 points, the most ever allowed by a Spurs team in the Duncan/Pop era … Back when the Spurs weren’t infuriating their coach, Blair caught Ronny Turiaf under the rim for a chest-to-chest dunk. On the landing, Turiaf reacted like a child and threw his shoulder into Blair’s chest for no reason, drawing a tech. Next play, Blair got a steal and went coast-to-coast for a finger roll, which was the perfect time for Mike Breen to dust off the contractually-obligated “Blair has no ACLs” story … Clyde Frazier complemented one of his sickest outfits with one of his best lines of the season. Describing a Toney Douglas bucket, Frazier said, “Driving adroitly along that left baseline.” That was while he wore a cow-print themed brown and cream jacket that would have stopped the music at a Mississippi pimp convention … Anybody who was watching NBA TV’s broadcast has the same question we do: What did Chris Webber do at Grant Hill‘s house when they were teenagers that was worth an apology to Grant’s mom? Was it anything resembling a scene from American Pie? … One member of the Dime crew is convinced Wilson Chandler looks like a Black David Schwimmer. Ponder it … In a game where Kevin Durant (28 pts, 9 rebs), Russell Westbrook (28 pts, 7 asts), Rudy Gay (27 pts) and Zach Randolph (31 pts, 16 rebs) were prominently involved, you wouldn’t believe Tony Allen was the most clutch player in the building …