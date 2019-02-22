Getty Image

The New York Knicks have used this season as an opportunity to build towards the future, and David Fizdale knows what problems he has to tackle with the young team. As it turns out, one of those problems is a video game.

Fizdale, the first-year coach with the Knicks, has taken the reigns and looked for signs of progress everywhere. The team was going to be without Kristaps Porzingis anyway, and young players like Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina could be the franchise’s future if they develop the right way. That’s led to a lot of stories about how Fizdale and the young Knicks are getting along. And some of the problems the team has had are a bit surprising.

For example, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic wrote a story about how Fizdale is worried his Knicks players are too obsessed over Fortnite, to the point where they’re missing sleep to play the astoundingly popular battle royale game. Fizdale has been quoted mentioning Fortnite a number of times this season, and it’s among his worries with the young Knicks he’s coaching.