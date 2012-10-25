Anthony Davis outshines Nick Fury; Knicks Have Another Injury Scare

Are you ready to get Pabloco? There’s a new unsung backup point guard in New York that’s waiting to take the world by storm, and his name is Pablo Prigioni. The 35-year-old rookie from Argentina — currently below Ray Felton and Jason Kidd on the depth chart — dropped 11 assists in the Knicks’ 97-95 overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets last night, including dimes to Steve Novak on a pair of huge three-pointers in the extra session. (And if you recall, Linsanity was born in a Knicks game against Deron Williams and the Nets.) Novak was the one teammate of Jeremy Lin‘s whose stock skyrocketed the most during Linsanity, but when he didn’t follow Lin to Houston, he seemed destined to fade into oblivion as the kid who got the worst out of the Lin/Knicks divorce. But last night he was right there in crunch time, lighting it up like it was February 2012 all over again … Tyson Chandler injured his knee less than a minute into the game. With Amar’e Stoudemire (knee) already expected to miss a couple of weeks, and with Marcus Camby (calf) and Rasheed Wallace (old) sidelined, New York’s star-studded frontcourt seems more fragile than ever. “It’s frustrating, because like I say I felt great before the game,” Chandler told reporters afterward. “I was excited, team’s looking good and we were up for this game to try to set the tempo moving into the first game of the year. And I mean I look at the stat sheet, I played 44 seconds, so it’s just disappointing to happen at all.” At least Carmelo made it through the evening, finishing with 15 points and nine boards … Another backup point guard stole the show Wednesday when the Clippers beat the Lakers. Chris Paul sat this one out (as did Kobe and Dwight Howard), allowing regular reserve Eric Bledsoe to go nuts, barely missing a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and nine steals. We know, we know, it’s just preseason, but is it possible Steve Nash is a defensive downgrade from Derek Fisher? Bledsoe always plays like he was just released from solitary confinement and has a month’s worth of energy to burn, but to see him keep that frenetic pace up for 40-plus minutes last night was kind of amazing … Blake Griffin continues to own Pau Gasol on the highlight reel. This time it was Blake (15 pts, 6 rebs) driving in from the left side, taking off and doing a 360 in mid-air while taking a bump from Pau (17 pts, 8 rebs), then dropping in a short jumper. Blake turned in his more conventional poster dunk off a pick-and-roll in the second half, but Pau decided to stay where he was and let Robert Sacre take the brunt of that one … Watching the Orlando Magic this season is gonna be like watching the Baltimore Ravens play 82 games without Ray Lewis, only we know their superstar ain’t coming back. Orlando’s front line got beasted last night by the Grizzlies: Marc Gasol had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zach Randolph had 18 points and Marreese Speights chipped in 11 points and eight boards off the bench. And when Orlando did double-team the post, it opened things up for the Grizzlies’ shooters, who connected on 62 percent of their three-point attempts. So ironically enough, the best way to beat the Magic now is to play basically the same style the Magic played during the Dwight and Stan Van Gundy era … Keep reading to hear about Anthony Davis’ big night …
Anthony Davis outshines Nick Fury; Knicks Have Another Injury Scare
uproxx 10.25.12 6 years ago
