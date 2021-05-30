The Atlanta Hawks felt like they let one get away in Game 2 in New York as the Knicks stormed back to even the series at 1-1, and in their first home game of the series in Game 3, they made sure to put the Knicks away to take a 2-1 series lead.

It was a balanced effort from the Hawks, still led by Trae Young who had 21 points and 14 assists and continues orchestrating the Hawks offense beautifully. Six other Hawks reached double figures on the night, though, as everybody got in on the act to lift the Hawks to a 105-94 win that required little stress for the home team. For New York, Julius Randle continues struggling from the field and the lone bright spot has been the play of Derrick Rose who was finally elevated into the starting spot for Game 3.

Game 4 will likely come down to whether the Knicks can take the lid off of the basket, as they’ve done a solid defensive job, even if Young has been dominant. Getting Randle going is imperative, and that might be as simple as hoping he can start making some of the contested looks he was hitting during the regular season.

From a betting perspective, Atlanta covered as a four-point favorite in Game 3 and the the game went comfortably Under a total of 211.5.

Game 4 TV Info

Tip Time: Sunday, May 30; 1 p.m. ET

TV Network: ABC

Game 4 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Hawks (-335), Knicks (+245)

Spread: Hawks -5 (-107), Knicks +5 (-114)

Total: Over 208.5 (-112), Under 208.5 (-109)

Money Line: Hawks (-190), Knicks (+160)

Game 4 Player Scoring Props(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Derrick Rose O/U 20.5 Points (Over -108/Under -118)

John Collins O/U 13.5 (-125/-103)

Trae Young O/U 24.5 (-118/-108)

De’Andre Hunter O/U 11.5 (-114/-112)

Reggie Bullock O/U 11.5 (+111/-141)

Clint Capela O/U 12.5 (-113/-113)

Julius Randle O/U 22.5 (-113/-113)

RJ Barrett O/U 15.5 (+100/-127)

Bogdan Bogdanović O/U 17.5 (-113/-113)