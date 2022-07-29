The New York Knicks were rumored to be the frontrunners for Donovan Mitchell when news dropped that the three-time All-Star was available in a trade. New York’s president, Leon Rose, used to run the agency that currently represents Mitchell, while the Knicks spent the offseason offloading salary to sign Jalen Brunson and accumulating draft capital in the event a player of Mitchell’s caliber came available.

Basically, New York seemed like an obvious trade partner because of those draft picks, connections to Mitchell (and his connections to the city as a native of Westchester County), and their desire for a true star. However, Shams Charania reported that talks between Utah and New York have recently stalled out.

"As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Donovan Mitchell trade discussions.

Utah reportedly wants at least six of the Knicks’ eight tradeable first-round picks along with young talent, which may be a little too rich for New York. As Utah landscapes the league for other suitors, Charania reports that Washington and Charlotte are among the teams that have been in contact.

The Jazz sit in a position of strength because they don’t need to trade Mitchell — the team’s front office can drag out a bidding war until they get the deal they truly want. The dust has mostly settled for league business for the time being, but the Mitchell trade will remain a central story until a team, whether it be the Knicks or someone else, decides to go all in.