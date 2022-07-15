Throughout the week, trade reports and discussions involving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell have heated up significantly, with the New York Knicks emerging as the leading suitor for the 25-year-old. Initial news indicated Utah is prioritizing draft capital as the bedrock of any return for Mitchell and The Athletic’s Tony Jones emphasized that sentiment.

“I had a really good source tell me that the Jazz have asked for at least six of New York’s eight tradeable first-round and all of New York’s high-impact young guys,” Jones said on a recent radio appearance. “So, that would be Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride. The Jazz do not want to take back RJ Barrett in a deal because they don’t wanna pay him. They wanna go young.”

Earlier this week, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer and SNY’s Ian Begley reported Utah’s interest in Barrett was unclear, whereas Jones has now confirmed the organization’s lack of intrigue because of hesitancy in paying him, given he’s eligible for a lucrative extension this summer and new contract next offseason.

“When you look at a timeframe, I think that both are sides saying nothing’s really imminent yet,” Jones said. “But there’s obvious been some significant talks on both sides.”

Mitchell is a three-time All-Star who enjoyed arguably the best season of his career last year, averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 57.2 percent true shooting.