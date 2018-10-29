The Knicks Brought In Rasheed Wallace To Work With Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks have asked an old friend to come help work with a rookie they hope to turn into a force as they rebuild. Rasheed Wallace is helping the team’s big men, according to a story in the New York Post.
Wallace played for the Knicks in 2012-13 after spending two seasons our of the league, and he has coaching experience after spending a season with the Pistons as an assistant in 2013-14. Wallace was apparently the latest in a series of former players to visit Fizdale and the Knicks and try to develop a young team.
According to Howie Kussoy of the New York Post, Knicks coach David Fizdale said the sessions have gone well thus far.
“I just thought he’d be great to have him come visit with our big guys. He’s a technician from an understanding fundamentals standpoint, understanding the big-man position,” Fizdale said. “I just think he’s a great voice to have in the gym, a nice change of voice. He’s a guy that could help Mitchell understand how to use his voice.
“I’m connecting with a lot of guys from our past to bring as many influences around these guys as we can.”
