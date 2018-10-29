The Knicks Brought In Rasheed Wallace To Work With Mitchell Robinson

Getty Image

The New York Knicks have asked an old friend to come help work with a rookie they hope to turn into a force as they rebuild. Rasheed Wallace is helping the team’s big men, according to a story in the New York Post.

Wallace played for the Knicks in 2012-13 after spending two seasons our of the league, and he has coaching experience after spending a season with the Pistons as an assistant in 2013-14. Wallace was apparently the latest in a series of former players to visit Fizdale and the Knicks and try to develop a young team.

According to Howie Kussoy of the New York Post, Knicks coach David Fizdale said the sessions have gone well thus far.